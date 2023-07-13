Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
3 mins read

Zoom scrolling | Worker reveals sneaky reason to avoid wearing glasses during video calls

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Worker reveals sneaky reason to avoid wearing glasses during video calls

Who among us hasn't scrolled on a second screen or checked their emails while on a Teams or Zoom call?. Well, one TikTok user has a stark warning for those who do this and also wear glasses: The second screen could be reflected in your lenses.

Lanah Jones, from Perth, Australia, shared a video of her face, close up, wearing glasses, showing the reflection of the screen in the lenses. The video has had over 256k views, and lasts just a few seconds but it's clearly struck a chord with those who spend a lot of time working remotely, and on zoom or teams calls.

Over the video, she typed: Remider: take ur glasses off if yo're scrolling during a teams meeting. literally saw my manager on instagram during my performance review & my boyfriend saw I was scrolling when we facetimed'

Users were quick to respond, calling her a 'hero' - while some had solutions to the problem.

Office workers admit turning off webcam on calls to hide this
From our premium content

Colleague confessions | Office workers admit turning off webcam on calls to hide this

HaHa my glasses have a coating so they don't show screen reflections. you should get that! another typed.

While many will now be trying to test out the theory - or get that extra reflective coating on their glasses - there is arguably another solution to the 'problem'. No, it's not to remove your specs, get contacts or that fancy coating. It is, of cousre, to stop scrolling on your phone while you're on a teams or zoom call! (And, while you're at it, be sure that whatever is in the background is safe for work, too - including whether there's a mirror behind you...

The video also raises more serious questions about our ability to concentrate and be present during meetings or calls and indeed at work overall.

Recently a TikTokker shared her theory about 'Lazy girl strategy', where she would document so-called 'micro actions' in order to show her workload. 'Bare minimum Mondays' are also a rising trend. Coined by TikTok creator Marisa Jo Mayes, reflects a trend whereby workers are choosing to take it easy on the first day of the week, prioritising their smaller, less strenuous tasks in a bid to avoid the ‘Sunday Scaries’.

So what can managers do to try and motivate staff who are scrolling in meetings?

Be Upfront: Say to those on the call that you are expecting them to focus - you could even repeat the importance of the topic, or the reason for the meeting. Ask them to put phones down and be present and say you'll do the same.

Notice those who usually wear glasses: This isn't about catching people out, but at the same time, if someone has removed glasses when they normally wear them, that could  be a sign they're scrolling. And it won't be good for their eyes!

Read more from us

'I'm so sorry!' | Jobseeker accidentally films herself mocking question during video interview

Interact and include staff. It can be all too easy to talk 'at' people in a meeting, which leads to their distraction on their phone. Ask them to give opinions, or to share their thoughts as you go along, so they are involved and enjoy being present rather than a bystander.

Ask yourself: Is this meeting really necessary? We've all been called to a meeting we feel isn't necessary. Ask if you really need to call the meeting, or would staff time be better spent elsewhere? 

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.

Join now

You might also like

Using the social media platform to find and retain new staff is a no-brainer - here's why
Tik Tok & Talent | Using the social media platform to find and retain new staff is a no-brainer - here's why
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Laid-off worker covers office in photos of herself in 'revenge' video
Viral TikTok | Laid-off worker covers office in photos of herself in 'revenge' video
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Times employees have taken to social media - what do they teach us?
Top 5 | Times employees have taken to social media - what do they teach us?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

Is the office more synonymous with anxiety, rather than creativity?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Sunday Scaries | Is the office more synonymous with anxiety, rather than creativity?

  • Column
  • 5 mins read
Celebrating the critical role of the people function
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

International HR Day | Celebrating the critical role of the people function

  • Feature
  • 6 mins read
Ex-worker returns laptop in Gucci bag so boss doesn't think she's 'screwed without the job'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Viral TikTok | Ex-worker returns laptop in Gucci bag so boss doesn't think she's 'screwed without the job...

  • News
  • 3 mins read
Driving Business Performance by modernising broken Performance Management practices
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Driving Business Performance by modernising broken Performance Management practices

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Seasoned Workers: Unlocking new opportunities whilst embracing experience
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Seasoned Workers: Unlocking new opportunities whilst embracing experience

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?