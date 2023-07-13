Worker reveals sneaky reason to avoid wearing glasses during video calls

Who among us hasn't scrolled on a second screen or checked their emails while on a Teams or Zoom call?. Well, one TikTok user has a stark warning for those who do this and also wear glasses: The second screen could be reflected in your lenses.

Lanah Jones, from Perth, Australia, shared a video of her face, close up, wearing glasses, showing the reflection of the screen in the lenses. The video has had over 256k views, and lasts just a few seconds but it's clearly struck a chord with those who spend a lot of time working remotely, and on zoom or teams calls.

Over the video, she typed: Remider: take ur glasses off if yo're scrolling during a teams meeting. literally saw my manager on instagram during my performance review & my boyfriend saw I was scrolling when we facetimed'

Users were quick to respond, calling her a 'hero' - while some had solutions to the problem.

HaHa my glasses have a coating so they don't show screen reflections. you should get that! another typed.

While many will now be trying to test out the theory - or get that extra reflective coating on their glasses - there is arguably another solution to the 'problem'. No, it's not to remove your specs, get contacts or that fancy coating. It is, of cousre, to stop scrolling on your phone while you're on a teams or zoom call! (And, while you're at it, be sure that whatever is in the background is safe for work, too - including whether there's a mirror behind you...

The video also raises more serious questions about our ability to concentrate and be present during meetings or calls and indeed at work overall.

Recently a TikTokker shared her theory about 'Lazy girl strategy', where she would document so-called 'micro actions' in order to show her workload. 'Bare minimum Mondays' are also a rising trend. Coined by TikTok creator Marisa Jo Mayes, reflects a trend whereby workers are choosing to take it easy on the first day of the week, prioritising their smaller, less strenuous tasks in a bid to avoid the ‘Sunday Scaries’.

So what can managers do to try and motivate staff who are scrolling in meetings?

Be Upfront: Say to those on the call that you are expecting them to focus - you could even repeat the importance of the topic, or the reason for the meeting. Ask them to put phones down and be present and say you'll do the same.

Notice those who usually wear glasses: This isn't about catching people out, but at the same time, if someone has removed glasses when they normally wear them, that could be a sign they're scrolling. And it won't be good for their eyes!

Interact and include staff. It can be all too easy to talk 'at' people in a meeting, which leads to their distraction on their phone. Ask them to give opinions, or to share their thoughts as you go along, so they are involved and enjoy being present rather than a bystander.

Ask yourself: Is this meeting really necessary? We've all been called to a meeting we feel isn't necessary. Ask if you really need to call the meeting, or would staff time be better spent elsewhere?