Achieving job satisfaction is a two-way street - staff at all levels need to play their part

There's a scene in Friends where Monica mocks Rachel, saying 'I love Ross... I hate Ross...'. It's one that stuck in my mind when I thought about our love/hate relationship with work, too. We are often either smitten or ready to resign - a constant see-saw, often involving moaning about our manager or company.

Whatever level we work at, and whatever we do, there won't be a week that goes by (or even a day or hour) when we don't say something about not liking where we work, or moaning about a task we've been set, or a particular colleague.

Conversely, some of us might be so wedded to work that we are all-consumed by our role, and bore friends at the weekend as we 'go on and on' about work, our boss we get on with, or how we are so glad we work there.

It's a bit like relationships, to return to that Friends scene - we are either in love or in hate.

And when it comes to work, we never place the blame at our own door. However, from experience, I would say that the road to job satisfaction is about compromise, and hard work on both sides. It is not just the responsibility of the manager or company to retain happyt staff.

A recent survey by PWC found that nearly one in four UK workers (23%) expect to change jobs within the next twelve months - up from 18% in 2022 - The Workforce Hopes and Fears survey spoke to 53,000 workers across 46 countries, including over 2,000 respondents in the UK, and also found that a fifth (21%) are not satisfied with their current job.

Correcting that isn't just the job of HR and leaders, though. What can workers and staff do to make sure they are getting the most from their role? Instead of moaning off-camera to friends or colleagues, or 'quiet quitting', perhaps there is more staff could be doing to recifty these issues.

It could be something as simple as speaking to a manager about a daily issue, asking for help, or speaking up about wishing you had the chance for promotion or training. After all, a manager doesn't have a crystal ball!

I've been that person several times - unhappy and dissatisfied, even scrolling job adverts during the working day, seeing what else is out there. For some - myslef included - the answer can be to go freelance, and work more flexibly. But the double-edged sword to that route is you essentially swap one company and one manager or boss for several!

Sarah Moore, Head of People and Organisation at PwC UK, said in the report: “It’s clear that workplace dissatisfaction looms large - with pay, workload and overall fulfilment at the top of employees' minds. As economic conditions remain uncertain, employers will have less means to respond through pay, so will need to find more flexible and innovative approaches to engaging their staff. Organisations who continue to prioritise their people and invest in programmes focussed on wellbeing, flexible working, career progression and more personalised benefits will reap the rewards of employee loyalty.”

The thing is, at whatever level we work in a company, there are always feelings driving our behaviour. Sometimes it might be fear of change, or redundancy. A new survey by SurveyMonkey found quarter of British workers (23%) believe they could be made redundant in 2023, whilst 35% are concerned for the long-term security of their job. So is pushing back, self-sabotage a defense mechanism?

“Businesses are going through a time of significant disruption- skills shortages, technology advancements and new ways of working means CEOs need to listen to their workforce to successfully adapt," Sarah Moore also said. "Key to this will be the necessity of leaders to engage the workforce to this change and equip them with the skills of the future. The skills shortage is not a new problem, but as our data shows, there is a mismatch between the skills required and those that employees see as central to their development. In this context, shifting to a human centric skills based organisation could be key. Employers who use skills to find the right people for the right job will widen their talent pool, allowing them to find talent hiding in plain sight.”

The best thing to do is to open the lines of communication. That might mean some tough conversations, but in the long run, it will be cleansing and productive.

Whether staff, worker, or manager, there are actions we can all take to smooth things:

Talking in person: Ask to have a chat in person - email or video call isn't always the right way to get things into the open.

Consider training: What does the company offer that might bolster your skills - or the skills of your staff and team?

Ask 'What could change?': Is it about your routine? Are you really unhappy with your colleague, or is it something else in your life? Might it be that you're not exercising, or you're missing out on sleep and that's exacerbating negative feelings?