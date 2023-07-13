Creating a Candidate Experience Everyone Can Love

A former CNN reporter is suing the network, claiming they didn't give her presenting duties because she 'didn't have the look they wanted'.

Saima Mohsin is taking CNN to an employment tribunal after an accident while in Jerusalem left her with disabilities which then meant she was overlooked for different roles.

Mohsin, a British Pakistani journalist who now works in a freelance capacity for Sky news, was injured in 2014, while reporting in Jerusalem on the Israeli-Palesinte conflict. She suffered severe tissue damage when a cameraman ran over her foot.

Requests for support, rehabilitation and to switch to a presenting role were refused, with CNN allegedly saying “you don’t have the look we are looking for”.

On July 10th, she tweeted: "I was injured on assignment for CNN. They fired me. We risk our lives in the field trusting we’ll be taken care of I’m suing for unfair dismissal, disability & race discrimination. CNN wants my case thrown out. Big week for me at Employment Tribunal."

Mohsin has shared that she was keen to present so she could spend less time travelling but the claim also includes racial and disability discrimination, linked to the hiring of white American presenters while refusing her the opportunity to present.

“I worked hard to become an international correspondent and loved my job with CNN. I risked my life many times on assignment for CNN believing they would have my back. They did not,” she told The Guardian.

CNN is opposing the claim on ‘territorial grounds’ – that is, that Mohsin does not have the right to bring the claim specifically in London.

Adding a warning that all foreign corrsepondents should be wary when taking risks in their work, Mohsin has decided to raise the claim nearly 10 years after the accident to represent not just her own story but the claims of future female journalists.

“This should cause concern for all foreign correspondents who travel around the world – and take risks to do their journalism in the belief their employer will take care of them,” she said to The Guardian.

“I’m also taking the opportunity to highlight the racism and gender pay gap issues that I experienced. I was repeatedly let down and denied the ability to achieve my potential while I was at CNN. I am bringing my claim to take a stand and call for change to ensure women journalists, and women journalists of colour, are better protected”.

In an instagram post, Mohsin also alluded to the process of bringing a complaint to tribunal, adding: "It’s taken years to get here & I’ve been silent. I’m speaking my truth & doing this for the protection of all journalists & for women like me. For equality."

The case will begin on Monday (July 17th).