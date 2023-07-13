Creating a Candidate Experience Everyone Can Love

CNN is opposing the claim on ‘territorial grounds’ – that is, that Mohsin does not have the right to bring the claim specifically in London.
Adding a warning that all foreign corrsepondents should be wary when taking risks in their work, Mohsin has decided to raise the claim nearly 10 years after the accident to represent not just her own story but the claims of future female journalists.
“This should cause concern for all foreign correspondents who travel around the world – and take risks to do their journalism in the belief their employer will take care of them,” she said to The Guardian.
“I’m also taking the opportunity to highlight the racism and gender pay gap issues that I experienced. I was repeatedly let down and denied the ability to achieve my potential while I was at CNN. I am bringing my claim to take a stand and call for change to ensure women journalists, and women journalists of colour, are better protected”.
In an instagram post, Mohsin also alluded to the process of bringing a complaint to tribunal, adding: "It’s taken years to get here & I’ve been silent. I’m speaking my truth & doing this for the protection of all journalists & for women like me. For equality."
The case will begin on Monday (July 17th).
