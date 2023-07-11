Government 'scapegoating' wage hikes as cause of inflation, union warns

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that wages are at a record high, seeing a 7.3% increase in the three months to May compared with the same period last year.

Wages have seen a marked growth since many workers have sought a pay rise in an attempt to keep up with the cost-of-living crisis.

Despite this, the figures also suggest that these efforts have been to no purpose for some, as wages are still falling short of inflation. The ONS findings are timely considering a meeting this week, where MPs from the Treasury Committee will question mortgage providers on the current state of the mortgage market, where average two-year fixed mortgage rates are at a 15 year high of 6.66%.

The data also revealed that unemployment has risen over the past quarter, with the jobless rate in the UK increasing from 3.8% to 4% in the three months to May.

Despite this, the number of people recorded as ‘economically inactive’ declined in this period, this includes the number of people not working due to sickness dipping for the first time since last year.

‘Scapegoating workers’

Some spectators have declared that increased wages are having an adverse effect on curbing inflation, putting pressure on the Bank of England (BoE). But many onlookers have said the ONS stats shed a light on government ‘scapegoating’ wage increases as the reason for sustained inflation.

On Monday, BoE governor Andrew Bailey and chancellor Jeremy Hunt joined forces to call for wage restraint. The pair told an audience, at the annual Mansion House dinner, that they would do “what is necessary for as long as necessary to tackle inflation.” This includes “taking responsible decisions on public finances, including public sector pay, because more borrowing is itself inflationary.”

However, analysis by the TUC found that pay rises for the top 10% of UK earners outstripped those for the rest of the workforce as a driver of inflation. The TUC highlighted that wage increases among the top 1% of earners, those earning £180,000 or more, were being paid 7.9% more than last year.

“The government must stop scapegoating workers for its failures,” says TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak. “Wages are not driving inflation – they are not even keeping up with it.

“In the public sector and lower-paid private sector industries, pay is even further behind.

“The Bank of England’s own data shows that nominal pay gains are being driven by the very highest earners.

“Working families have suffered 15 years of falling living standards. Ministers shouldn’t be forcing households to become even poorer.

“We need a credible economic plan for boosting growth, jobs and pay.

“Setting the UK on course for another damaging recession would be reckless.”

War on talent

A sustained national issue has been the fight for talent in a sustained skills shortage. Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), says that the ONS figures suggest that reforms are needed around sustainable upskilling. She comments: "It is encouraging to see economic inactivity rates falling, however, with retirement one of the key drivers of this, the UK could be facing a ‘retirement cliff’ at a time when skills shortages remain an issue.

“Sectors including technology, healthcare and education are still struggling to find the talent needed to meet demand. And while the number of working days lost due to labour disputes fell in May, the fact that this remains above 100,000 lost days in sectors where skills shortages are still rife is a concern.

“While we don’t expect there to be an overnight solution to the skills crisis, we believe there isn’t enough focus on sustainable skills growth in the UK

“Reforms are urgently needed to encourage international contractors and the self-employed to seek work in the UK. However, current visas do not encourage these professionals to choose this route due to overly complex visa requirements."