Royal Mail pays out over £2m after whistleblowing worker wins court case

Royal Mail has been forced to pay a former employee £2.3m in compensation following a tribunal which revealed the ex-worker had been intimidated and bullied after reporting potential fraud.

The former worker, Kam Jhuti, who was a media specialist at the postal company, was bullied, harassed and managed out of the business after raising concerns that a colleague had been given a bonus illegitimately, a Supreme Court judge ruled.

Jhuti joined Royal Mail in 2013, when only a month later she started to suspect a member of her team had secured a bonus by breaching company policies.

When she suspected this breach, Jhuti raised the issue with her manager, Mike Widmer, who reportedly coerced her to retract her statements. After this, she became the victim of a bullying campaign, resulting in her leaving the company in 2014. While, it was later confirmed that Jhuti’s suspicions were correct, and her colleagues were indeed handling bonuses illegitimately.

In March 2014, Jhuti was signed off with work-related stress, anxiety and PTSD, something later said in court has prevented her from working since.

The court battle lasted a long eight years, with Royal Mail being accused by the judge of "destroying" Jhuti's life, of which the postal service has had a "catastrophic" impact on.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail has a zero-tolerance approach to bullying, harassment, or discrimination of any kind. We value the work and commitment of all individuals who work in our business.

“This is a long running case that relates to matters arising a number of years ago. We accept that in this case we got some things wrong, and we apologise for that. We continue to appeal against the size of the award and how it has been calculated, while seeking to make an interim payment to Ms Jhuti. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Jhuti was given £2,365,614.13 in compensation – the largest settlement from Royal Mail – but will only receive £250,000 for the time being as Royal Mail plans to dispute the tribunal’s findings.

Weaponising performance management

Jim Moore, employee relations expert at HR consultants Hamilton Nash, says that this case sheds a light on the weaponisation of performance management: “The Jhuti versus Royal Mail case is a warning to managers who are tempted to find a way to ‘manage out’ an employee they consider to be a thorn in the side.

“It's not uncommon for some bosses to want to engineer the exit of an individual who has challenged the management or because their ‘face doesn't fit’.

“In this case, Ms Jhuti made several whistleblowing disclosures to her manager about potential Ofcom breaches.

Read more from us

“Her manager coerced her into retracting them, and then portrayed her as an underperformer. This ultimately resulted in an investigation by another, independent manager, culminating in her dismissal.

“In an unfair dismissal case, typically only the motivation of the person making the dismissal decision is considered.

“In this case, however, the manager's manipulation of the evidence that was relied upon by the ultimate decision-maker came to light.

“Weaponising the performance management process is completely unethical and, as this case shows, can be a very costly mistake to make.”