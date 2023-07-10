Hiring a 'cultural fit' can exacerbate discrimination, but what's the alternative?

Messages about the importance of company culture are ever-present.

As an HR practitioner, cultivating a healthy and attractive company culture is of paramount importance, and the likelihood is you’ll be recruiting talented people that align closely with your company culture.

Even though it’s good to hire individuals who share the same values as your business, hiring based on how a candidate will slot into the company – with this being a main priority over competence and skillset – can have an adverse consequence of being discriminatory, and can even entrench a non-diverse workforce.

Why? Selecting employees on how well they fit into an existing company culture, disregards, to some extent, their ability to carry out a role, whilst prioritising their personal interests or lifestyle. It makes sense why employers do this. You want your staff to all get along, you want that employee to feel comfortable, and you want that worker to fit in with everyone else – negating the possibility of conflict or having to replace them in the future.

But recruiting based on whether it would be fun to have a pint with that person, because they have a shared love for Taylor Swift, or because they attended the same university as you, can play into our conscious and unconscious biases when selecting for a role.

The likelihood is that candidates wouldn’t have the same lifestyle as existing employees if from a different background. There are so many socioeconomic factors that influence a person’s education, interests and lifestyle. Expecting to recruit diverse individuals, whilst employing people based primarily on them being a ‘cultural fit’ has its challenges, in this sense.

There are clear benefits hiring on the basis of finding a ‘cultural fit’, multiple studies have shown that doing this leads to high levels of job satisfaction, engagement, and employees are less likely to leave the firm for another role elsewhere. But recruiters must balance this with understanding the consequences of encouraging similarity bias.

One way of solving this is hiring based on ‘values’ and ‘competencies’ as opposed to ‘cultural fit’. This might encompass introducing behavioural and task-based tests into the recruitment process to better understand how a candidate deals with certain situations. This can enable hiring indicative of a person’s character over their lifestyle or interests, which means they are still likely to be a good fit for your company, without the risk of similarity bias coming into play.