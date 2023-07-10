Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
3 mins read

Similarity bias | Hiring a 'cultural fit' can exacerbate discrimination, but what's the alternative?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Hiring a 'cultural fit' can exacerbate discrimination, but what's the alternative?

Messages about the importance of company culture are ever-present.

As an HR practitioner, cultivating a healthy and attractive company culture is of paramount importance, and the likelihood is you’ll be recruiting talented people that align closely with your company culture.

Even though it’s good to hire individuals who share the same values as your business, hiring based on how a candidate will slot into the company – with this being a main priority over competence and skillset – can have an adverse consequence of being discriminatory, and can even entrench a non-diverse workforce.

Read more from us
‘Wrong & unsatisfactory’ | RAF's D&I quota discriminated against white men, probe rules

Why? Selecting employees on how well they fit into an existing company culture, disregards, to some extent, their ability to carry out a role, whilst prioritising their personal interests or lifestyle. It makes sense why employers do this. You want your staff to all get along, you want that employee to feel comfortable, and you want that worker to fit in with everyone else – negating the possibility of conflict or having to replace them in the future.

But recruiting based on whether it would be fun to have a pint with that person, because they have a shared love for Taylor Swift, or because they attended the same university as you, can play into our conscious and unconscious biases when selecting for a role.

Avoiding age discrimination whilst recruiting and retaining older staff
From our content partner

UK Workforce | Avoiding age discrimination whilst recruiting and retaining older staff

The likelihood is that candidates wouldn’t have the same lifestyle as existing employees if from a different background. There are so many socioeconomic factors that influence a person’s education, interests and lifestyle. Expecting to recruit diverse individuals, whilst employing people based primarily on them being a ‘cultural fit’ has its challenges, in this sense.

There are clear benefits hiring on the basis of finding a ‘cultural fit’, multiple studies have shown that doing this leads to high levels of job satisfaction, engagement, and employees are less likely to leave the firm for another role elsewhere. But recruiters must balance this with understanding the consequences of encouraging similarity bias.

One way of solving this is hiring based on ‘values’ and ‘competencies’ as opposed to ‘cultural fit’. This might encompass introducing behavioural and task-based tests into the recruitment process to better understand how a candidate deals with certain situations. This can enable hiring indicative of a person’s character over their lifestyle or interests, which means they are still likely to be a good fit for your company, without the risk of similarity bias coming into play.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.

Join now

You might also like

Firm taken to tribunal after pulling job offer over candidate's LGBT+ social media posts
Free speech row | Firm taken to tribunal after pulling job offer over candidate's LGBT+ social media posts
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
RAF's D&I quota discriminated against white men, probe rules
‘Wrong & unsatisfactory’ | RAF's D&I quota discriminated against white men, probe rules
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Starbucks hits back at claims it's banned LGBT decorations in U.S. stores
Pride Month row | Starbucks hits back at claims it's banned LGBT decorations in U.S. stores
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?