4 mins read

Dress code etiquette | What we wear to work is changing - but does that matter?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
From Wimbledon's new inclusive policy on underwear to the revolutionary new wardrobe at Virgin Atlantic, work wardrobes are constantly changing. 

Post-covid, the rules on what we wear to 'work' (especially when work is often also home) have shifted long-term. But for many, the idea of a work-wardrobe is soothing, condusive to productivity and often a strong leveller between co-workers.

I for one have always had a 'work wardrobe'. As a 45-year-old, I remember having to dress a certain way for temp jobs in the university holidays, sourcing formal skirts and shirts from charity shops and my favourite, Etam. Like many others, I've also worn uniforms of various levels, from a full staff uniform to work as shop floor staff at Marks and Spencer, to a branded t-shirt, black trousers and plain, flat shoes, to work in ASK Pizza and Pasta restaurant.

Work wardrobes are a fantastic way to express ourselves, and for many, the lifting of restrictions can only be a good thing. After chnging its uniform inclusion policy in September 2022, Virgin Atlantic saw a 100% increase in applications, while Quantas changed guidelines to allow men to wear make up and removing a 'high heels' must-have rule for women.

“Our iconic uniforms are loved around the world – and they aren’t changing”, a spokesperson for the airline said. “...Our employees can choose whether or not to wear makeup, flat shoes and boots are in, and strict rules on watch sizes are out.”

