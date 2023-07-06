Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
2 mins read

Break from tradition | Wimbledon sets new precedence for inclusion with latest move

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Wimbledon sets new precedence for inclusion with latest move

Wimbledon, the prestigious tennis tournament held annually in London, has announced a significant change in its policies, centred around increasing inclusion and gender equity.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), the organisation responsible for managing the event, unveiled plans to allow female athletes to wear shorts and coloured underwear during matches, accommodating the needs of women athletes who are menstruating.

The decision comes after months of discussions within the AELTC and reflects a growing trend among businesses to prioritise inclusivity and equity in all aspects of their operations.

By implementing this change, Wimbledon aims to create a “more welcoming and supportive environment for female athletes”.

By recognising and accommodating the needs of women athletes during their menstrual cycles, Wimbledon is setting a new standard for fairness and equality in the industry.

The move has drawn praise from various stakeholders, including athletes, advocates and fans, who see it as a progressive step towards breaking down societal taboos and fostering a more inclusive culture within the sporting industry.

Such changes not only enhance the experience for women athletes, but also encourage broader societal acceptance and understanding.

Businesses that adopt fair and ethical policies regarding representation and inclusivity have been shown to reap significant benefits.

Studies have consistently demonstrated that diverse and inclusive organisations outperform their competitors, boasting higher employee engagement, improved innovation, and increased customer loyalty.

By embracing these values, Wimbledon is positioning itself as a leader not only in sports but also in the business world.

Read more from us Major firms ditch diversity officers - is this the end for corporate DEI?

The decision is just one example of Wimbledon's ongoing efforts to create a more equitable event. In recent years, the tournament has implemented equal prize money for male and female athletes and introduced initiatives to support the development of women's tennis globally.

Wimbledon's move to accommodate the needs of women athletes during their menstrual cycles sends a powerful message to the sporting community and beyond.

It serves as a reminder that fairness and equity are not just moral imperatives but also smart business strategies that lead to long-term success.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.

Join now

You might also like

HR efforts are falling to the wayside in the face of economic pressure
DEI & ESG | HR efforts are falling to the wayside in the face of economic pressure
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Major firms ditch diversity officers - is this the end for corporate DEI?
Disney & Warner Bros | Major firms ditch diversity officers - is this the end for corporate DEI?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
RAF's D&I quota discriminated against white men, probe rules
‘Wrong & unsatisfactory’ | RAF's D&I quota discriminated against white men, probe rules
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?