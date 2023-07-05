BBC faces backlash after banning staff from Pride protests

The BBC has been criticised for telling some of its staff they should avoid Pride events that might be considered a protest, in order to maintain ‘impartiality’ as part of their reputation and values.

The guidance, which was originally posted in 2020 and reissued this year, advised news and factual staff against attending Pride events that might be considered a protest.

“Staff in news and factual journalism need to consider whether or not the particular Pride parade or march they would like to attend presents, or is likely to present, an overt protest or campaigning stance,” the guidance stated.

The guidance also states that "news and factual journalism" staff should not participate in demonstrations about “controversial issues,” while workers outside of news, current affairs and factual journalism could attend protests as “private individuals”.

As a result, the broadcasting network has received backlash, with many employees saying that supporting or celebrating the identity of those in the LGBTQ community shouldn’t be considered controversial.

Can you tell staff what they should be doing outside of work?

The BBC guidelines were introduced by the company’s Director-General Tim Davie in an attempt to limit the risk of workers compromising the BBC’s perceived unbiased stance.

An ex-BBC journalist Shivani Dave, who is also non-binary and trans, was working at the BBC when the guidelines first came out in 2020. Dave told PinkNews: “When this was proposed as ‘guidance’ to staff at the BBC in 2020 it was a clear indication that it was deployed in a way to prevent employees at BBC News showing their support for trans people.”

“BBC News had created their own arbitrary line on what parts of identity were and weren’t political by suggesting if the Pride event was a ‘party’ people could attend but not if it was a ‘protest’.”

“I was working at an organisation where being trans was treated as controversial, every time I walked through those doors it was a protest – and a party. It is an appalling state when the national broadcaster is so invested in a culture war that even suggesting that trans people are worthy of respect and dignity can ruffle feathers at BBC News.”

In the story from PinkNews, it’s highlighted that despite guidelines to maintain impartiality, the BBC came under scrutiny earlier in the year when it banned football pundit and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker after he compared the UK Government’s asylum policies to 1930s Germany on Twitter. Linkeker eventually returned to the show and Tim Davie said an independent review of the company’s social media guidelines was needed. Davie released a statement at the time, saying: “Impartiality is important to the BBC.”

“It is also important to the public. The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its charter and a commitment to freedom of expression. That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on-air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles.”

This story highlights a few things. Firstly, by taking a stance from any perspective, the BBC inadvertently aligns itself with a set of ideals despite wanting to appear impartial. In an attempt to be impartial, the organisation ironically puts itself in an unbiased position.

Secondly, prohibiting workers and freelancers from expressing themselves outside of work raises the issue of how much control employers can reasonably have over their workforce. This begs the question: Is it reasonable to dictate what politics your employees get involved with?