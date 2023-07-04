Major firms ditch diversity officers - is this the end for corporate DEI?

A group of production studios have let go of or lost their diversity officers, highlighting that many companies view the role as non-essential in the wake of external pressures.

Amongst those leaving their respective companies are Disney’s chief diversity officer and senior VP Latondra Newton who joined the company 16 years ago, Warner Bros.’ diversity exec Karen Horne who joined in 2020, Netflix’s first head of inclusion Verna Myers who resided in the role for five years, and Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences VP of impact and inclusion Jeanell English, whose role was created in 2022.

Diversity and inclusion became a point of public interest over the pandemic and after the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, which highlighted racism, discrimination and racial inequality. As a result, many firms increased training around diversity and inclusion, with some even introducing DEI roles that hadn't existed before.

Since then, businesses have faced various external pressures including a cost-of-living crisis, low retention rates and a growing skills gap, all of which have forced them to prioritise what they perceive to be important and neglect areas of the business they feel are non-essential.

Jobs have been under threat across multiple industries with there being large swaths of redundancies within tech especially. But some experts warned that DEI jobs were under threat, particularly because leaders don’t view these roles, and indeed diversity, as imperative to business success.

The end of corporate DEI?

Some professionals have taken to LinkedIn to express their perspective on the matter. Many believe that the recent exodus of DEI execs illustrates that the role isn’t considered important enough, when they should be integrated into the fabric of the company from the beginning.

Marvyn Harrison, chief growth officer at BELOVD Agency, says: “Moving forward, let's merge DEI into our people and culture strategies. We need to advance HR education and equip all people and culture leaders with the necessary tools and knowledge to champion a workplace that is equitable, safe, and centered around every individual.”

While others have said this change shows flaws in the corporate approach to diversity and inclusion. Gillian Marcelle PhD, CEO and Founder at Resilience Capital Ventures LLC, says in a LinkedIn post: “Demise of Corporate DEI?

“Since 2020, I have warned, called out, called in, raised awareness, provided examples, done research, provided thoughtful content, offered humor on this subject.

“With one mission: Reminding my network, and the wider community, that systems change is a full contact sport played best by grown ups requiring trusted guides and a division labor.

“Too much of DEIBJ work did not offer a critique of root causes of bias, discrimination and oppression. Many preferred to stay in shallow waters doing incremental (often useful) change, but remaining steadfastly within the system. That was always going to be insufficient and not robust enough to withstand backlash and "coercive violence".”