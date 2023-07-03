Realistic ways to help staff reduce plastic use now and in the future - at the office and at home

Deep Dive

When it comes to using plastic in the workplace, we all try and do our bit. From the reuseable mug for our tea or coffee and the choices we make about our lunch and how it’s packaged, to our pens, paper and the items on our desk.

Those are the easier things, though, and it might be time to think more deeply about what you can do to help staff reduce their plastic useage and waste, both short and long term.

This month is Plastic Free July, first launched in 2011, a key initative of the Plastic Free Foundation. And while plastic in the workplace - be that home or office - is unavoidable to some extent, each and every choice you ask staff to make is one that could and should be considered very carefully.