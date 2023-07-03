Minister orders 'immediate halt' to four day week trial

South Cambridgeshire District Council's ground breaking experiment with a four-day working week is facing an abrupt end, following a directive from local Government minister Lee Rowley.

The council, the first in the UK to embark on such a trial, had intended to extend the initiative until April, but concerns about the "value for money" for local taxpayers prompted the minister's intervention.

In a letter addressed to Liberal Democrat council leader Bridget Smith, Rowley requested an immediate termination of the experiment, expressing doubts about its cost-effectiveness.

Referring to the council's duty to utilise taxpayers' funds judiciously, he emphasised that paying employees for an additional day of work not carried out was ‘unlikely to demonstrate value for money’.

Furthermore, he argued that reducing the council's capacity by up to 20% was incompatible with its responsibility to deliver efficient services.

Rowley's intervention is seen as an assertion that the four-day workweek model is inappropriate for local authorities.

While he acknowledged the importance of innovation in working structures, he maintained that local Government should not follow the example of private sector organisations experimenting with reduced working hours.

The council, however, remains resolute in defending the trial.

South Cambridgeshire District Council highlighted the aim of the four-day workweek to improve consistency, reduce costs, and deliver excellent services to residents and businesses.

Independent reviews of the trial's data purportedly indicate its success.

Council Leader Smith responded to Rowley's letter by requesting a meeting with ministers to discuss the matter further. She cited the maintenance of performance levels and significant improvements in certain areas compared to recent data.

The Government's decision has drawn criticism from the 4-Day Week campaign group, which argues that ending the trial disregards the evidence supporting the success of the initiative.

Joe Ryle, the group's Director, expressed disappointment with the Government's stance, emphasising that the private sector has already embraced the four-day workweek with no loss of pay.

Ryle believes that extending the benefits of reduced working hours to the public sector is only fair.

In response to the situation, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities has stated its intention to issue clear guidance on the matter in the near future.

Minister Rowley still expects South Cambridgeshire District Council to return to conventional workforce capacity soon.

As the first experiment of its kind in the UK, the outcome of the South Cambridgeshire trial could have far-reaching implications for future discussions on the viability and effectiveness of the four-day workweek.

The clash between the council and the Government highlights a broader debate surrounding work-life balance, productivity, and the allocation of public resources.