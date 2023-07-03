Burberry boss swoops in to save embattled Tesco

In a move aimed at steering Tesco back on track, Britain's largest grocer has enlisted the expertise of Gerry Murphy, a seasoned City veteran, to take over as Chair.

Murphy, currently serving as Chairman of luxury fashion retailer Burberry and sugar company Tate & Lyle, will assume his new role at Tesco on 1 September, while relinquishing his position at Tate & Lyle simultaneously.

The decision to appoint Murphy comes in the wake of John Allan's resignation amidst allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Allan, who had chaired Tesco for eight years, stepped down following reports that he had allegedly touched a senior staff member inappropriately at the company's AGM in June 2022.

Murphy's appointment marks a fresh chapter for Tesco, bringing with it hopes of restoring stability and steering the company toward continued success.

The supermarket industry finds itself under increasing pressure to address the ongoing cost of living crisis. Critics, including politicians and trade unions, have accused retailers of "greedflation" – the practice of using high inflation as an excuse to raise prices even further.

Against this backdrop, Murphy's extensive experience in retail and consumer-focused businesses, coupled with his strong boardroom leadership and corporate governance acumen, makes him a compelling choice to lead Tesco through these challenging times.

Byron Grote, who served as Tesco's interim Chair, expressed confidence in Murphy's appointment, emphasising that he was the unanimous choice of the Board.

Grote, who will resume his previous roles as Senior Independent Director and Chair of the audit committee, acknowledged Murphy's track record and deep understanding of the industry.

Grote also praised Allan, highlighting his contributions in leaving Tesco "in great shape and fit for the future."

Prior to his current positions at Burberry and Tate & Lyle, Murphy held various executive roles, including CEO of Kingfisher, Carlton Communications, Exel, and Greencore Group.

He also served as head of Blackstone's European arm and began his career as a bank assistant at the Bank of Ireland. Additionally, Murphy has founded and successfully sold multiple businesses, including Great Gas Petroleum.