RAF's D&I quota discriminated against white men, probe rules

An initiative to boost gender and ethnic diversity within the Royal Air Force discriminated against white men, the air force has admitted.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) launched a probe following the resignation of a female Group Captain - in charge of RAF recruitment - who quit after claiming white men were unfairly penalised by the force’s policies to increase the number of women and ethnic minority recruits.

The inquiry found the senior Group Captain, who has not been named, had faced ‘significant and unreasonable pressure’ to meet diversity targets, which had been set by superiors last year.

This included a target for 40% of the force to be female and 20% from an ethnic minority background by 2030.

She had reportedly told her superiors that fast tracking women and ethnic minorities was contrary to the Equality Act and therefore discriminatory against white men.

The MoD agreed, finding that the pressure to meet the D&I targets led to ‘unlawful, positive discrimination.’

The RAF has also admitted it made a “significant error” in implementing its D&I policies, but denied acting unlawfully.

‘Unreasonable pressure’ to promote minority recruits within the RAF, report finds

Examples of the RAF's diversity decisions included a group of more than 30 men who were reportedly held back in training in order for D&I quotas to be met. It is also said that 161 ethnic minority and female candidates progressed to further training ahead of other candidates.

The female Group Captain who first blew the whistle and resigned is expected to take the RAF to an employment tribunal, according to the BBC.

An MoD statement said the former Group Captain was subjected to "significant, and at times unreasonable” pressure to hit D&I targets.

A spokesperson said: "We found that concerns were raised at the time, but that those who led the initiatives believed they were 'pushing the boundaries' of positive action rather than acting unlawfully.”

The MoD added that the former Group Captain's resignation included "fair criticisms which were later proved to be justified that her decision to resign was both understandable and reasonable".

Treatment of RAF applicants ‘wrong and unsatisfactory’

Several recommendations have been made in the MoD’s report, including improving the air force’s whistleblowing policy and improved guidance on unlawful positive discrimination and lawful positive action.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said of the situation: "While the whole thing has been, I think, a significant error and indeed a cause for regret for the RAF, they didn't lower the standard.

"They discriminated against those people that were applying [with people] who were above the standard, so our military level wasn't put at risk.

"However, the treatment of the people applying - it was wrong, unsatisfactory."