Employee finally sacked after avoiding work for 20 years

An employee who avoided working for 20 years without reprimand has finally been sacked.

Cinzia Paolina De Lio, a teacher at a high school in Chioggia, Italy, reportedly showed up for work for just four out of 24 years in the job.

De Lio used sick leave and holiday time to get out of lessons and would go to conferences to avoid more work, reports said.

And on the occasions she did show up, she ignored students, spent her days texting, and made up lessons.

De Lio had been dismissed from her position in 2017, but had been reinstated in 2018 after an appeal.

Now, after a length appeal process, Italy’s highest court – the Supreme Court of Cassation - has ruled in favour of the original decision, resulting in her dismissal.

Lawyers had argued that the De Lio avoided the classroom for 20 out of her 24 years in the job.

She was completely absent for the first decade entirely, it was said, while in the following 14 years, her time off was attributed to sickness or personal issues.

Prosecutors described her decades-long absence as "permanent and absolute ineptitude".

However, Italian media outlets have also said she used her time off to attain qualifications in pet therapy and criminology.

When contacted by reporters, De Lio said she couldn’t speak as she was “at the beach”, but she vowed: "I will reconstruct the truth of the facts of this absolutely unique and surreal story.”

Long-term absentees hit the headlines

De Lio’s case is a surreal one, but not entirely unique.

In 2021, an Italian hospital employee was accused of skipping work on full pay for 15 years, with reports alleging that he stopped turning up to work in 2005.

The worker was reportedly paid £464,000 (€538,000) in total over the years he was believed not to be working, while six managers who are based at the hospital are also being investigated in connection with the alleged absenteeism.

And in 2016, a Spanish civil servant was rumbled after failing to turn up for work for "at least" six years.

Joaquin Garcia, who was 69 at the time, was caught out after becoming eligible for a long service award. He was fined €27,000.

More recently, an IBM worker was also in the news, having been absent from the workplace for more than a decade, albeit for substantially different reasons.

Ian Clifford has been on sick leave for 15 years, and claimed the firm acted discriminatory for not giving him a pay rise during his absence.

Clifford claimed he was the victim of disability discrimination by the tech giant because his salary had not been increased since he was last able to work in 2008.

Clifford, who was an IT specialist before taking long-term sick leave, has earned more than £54,000 a year since taking long-term sick leave, but argued this figure was “not generous enough” and had lost a lot of value due to inflation.

But the claims were thrown out by an employment judge, who ruled Clifford’s sick pay has been “very substantial”.

The tribunal heard Clifford, who had been in his role since 2000 (first at a different firm which was later acquired by IBM) went on sick leave in September 2008, initially on mental health grounds, but he was later diagnosed with stage four leukaemia in 2012. He remained off work until 2013, when he raised a grievance about not receiving a pay rise.

According to the legal proceedings, the firm reached an agreement with Clifford to place him on the company’s disability plan, which would pay him the £54k figure each year until he reached 65 years old – a figure which would total more than £1.5million.

However, in recent months, with the cost-of-living crisis and soaring inflation, Clifford was of the view that the “value of the payments would soon wither”.

But Employment Judge Paul Housego ruled that Clifford had not been treated unfavourably and, rather, would still be considered to have a ‘very substantial benefit’ even if he was to receive half of the current £54,000 yearly sick pay.