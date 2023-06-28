'Worst' worker shares tips on getting pay rise in TikTok video - a lesson for HR?

In a TikTok video, a worker outlines how she received a $40,000 (£31,000) pay rise through enacting what she calls the ‘lazy girl strategy’.

“I was probably one of the literal worst employees of all time, but I still got a $40,000 pay bump because I did this one thing right” says the TikToker known as ‘yourtechgirly’ on the video sharing platform.

“Anytime anyone gave me a task to do, or if I did anything on my own, I would document everything. I was so lazy; it was just a bulleted list of any project I’d ever done.

“Even if I was sending a slack message that took more than five minutes, I would screenshot it and put it on this page.”

The TikToker goes onto explain that building a list of “tangible and quantifiable” metrics, even if menial tasks, can be a good way for an employee to prove their value and secure a pay increase.

“The problem is that the people who have the power to give you a promotion aren’t the people you work with on a daily basis or who can vouch for you.”

She continues: “However, documenting your work with screenshots of conversations can show you things like, ‘Oh, look, I saved this team member like three hours in their day, which cost X amount of money.’”

The user goes onto explain that it can be difficult to come up with reasons for your promotion when asked by an employer, and that documenting “micro actions” can show you go beyond your responsibilities, even if you aren’t working any harder.

The video garnered over 300,000 views on the app and many users shared their agreement, with the most liked comment reading: “Keeping a brag sheet is key… I just wrote my annual review yesterday and was panicking till I opened that sheet and was reminded of everything I do/did”.

Determining pay rises

Social media is quickly becoming a space, especially for young people, where workers can unite and share tips and tricks with one another. Even though the ‘lazy girl strategy’ isn’t directly negatively impacting the video sharer’s employer, it highlights some interesting elements of worker mentality right now.

Employees have historically kept lists of their own activity to be able to justify their own progression, this isn’t new. But what’s different about this case is the promotion of being lazy at work whilst still achieving a significant pay increment.

This mentality is ultimately rooted in an employee’s desire to prioritise their own wellbeing, ensuring they continue to progress their career without risking burnout from going above and beyond for their employer. This is particularly true for young workers, who see their own individual value as a worker more than ever.

For HR practitioners, this is a good thing. It’s important for your workforce to take personal responsibility when it comes to their own wellbeing and motivation. But with shifts in what employees expect from work, it’s important for employers to incentivise productivity in a healthy way, and not only determine pay rises based on contributions that lead to profit generation, but acknowledge that value is added to an organisation in more nuanced ways.