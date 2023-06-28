Woman wins £6k in sexism tribunal - but respondent also gets payout over race comments during investigation

A woman has been awarded £6,000 by an employment tribunal after a colleague told her to ‘go back to stripping’ during a heated argument.

And in an unlikely twist, the co-worker who made the sexist comment was also handed a chunk of compensation after a judge ruled there was racism involved in the handling of the woman’s complaint.

Ashleigh Fountain was told by Waqar Butt she was a 'lusty woman' and should “go back to your stripping job because that’s all your good for”, an employment tribunal heard.

The pair had been colleagues working for a firm which was gathering the thoughts of HGV drivers on Brexit impacts.

According to legal proceedings, Butt was later removed from the project following complaints of “inappropriate comments towards women”.

Fountain had spoken to manager Tara Stephens about allegedly being threatened by a colleague, following which Stephens discussed the issue with Butt, who claimed Fountain had 'antagonised' him and wasn't being a 'good friend' during their work project.

Stephens told the tribunal: “Apparently, they had had an agreement about Ashleigh giving Waqar lifts to work and therefore that's why they bid for the same shifts.

“I tried to make out he was sexist. He said he would never do that sort of thing as he is a gentleman. Waqar then went back to the conversation about Ashleigh not doing her job properly and how she was never there.

“I tried to bring him back to today's events so many times but he didn't want to talk about it he just said that I needed to sack Ashleigh.”

Stephens also gave evidence of a time she heard the pair arguing.

“I heard raised voices. Waqar was shouting at Ashleigh and as he walked away,” she explained.

“He said ‘you're going to be sacked, you will have to go back to your stripping job as that's all you're good for’".

While working on the project, Butt had also complained that Ms Fountain had been late to work, sleeping at work and bunking off.

When discussing this with Stephens, Butt claims she called him a 'liar' and used racist language.

He told the tribunal: “Her bias was surely towards [Fountain] and I very soon realised she wasn't there to listen to my side of the story or take any evidence or proof. The bias could be women to women or British to British.

“[She] kept calling me 'liar' and 'sexist' and phrases like "I know you people" or "I've dealt with people like you", which were quite racist.”

Employment Judge Jonathan Gray said: “We find that the matters proven on the balance of probability to have occurred on 9 December 2020 are abusive and demeaning verbal references on the grounds of sex by [Butt] towards [Fountain].

“This is less favourable treatment when compared to a hypothetical male comparator as we accept that such comments would not be made to a man.”

Judge Gray added: “In respect of the concerns over racist conduct towards [Butt] him not being believed by Ms Stephens, there is sufficient [evidence] in our view [to form] the racial connection to the comments "I know you people" and "I've dealt with people like you."

Fountain was awarded £5960 for sex discrimination, while Butt was given Butt was given £4,768 over his treatment in the investigation.