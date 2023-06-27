Quarter of HR staff would be happy for a robot to replace their boss

One in six employees would be happy to see their boss replaced by a robot, with HR workers among those who would most prefer an automated superior, according to new research.

Business Name Generator surveyed over 1,000 employees in the UK to reveal what their biggest frustrations are with their bosses, their attitudes to AI in the workplace, and what they think about their colleagues and managers being replaced by robots altogether.

And despite our image of choice for this article, we’re not talking about fully-fledged androids asking you to step into their office. Rather, there are increasing conversations being had around the capabilities of AI, with ChatGPT most recently causing concern that our jobs are going to be replaced with technology.

But can AI match some of the softer skills and relationships we have with our colleagues and bosses? And what are our attitudes towards robots not only joining the workplace but becoming our managers too?

Lack of appreciation is the biggest pet peeve UK employees have with their boss

From micromanaging to favouritism, there are a number of frustrations people have with their manager. Respondents reveal a lack of appreciation is the biggest frustration they feel about their bosses with 14% experiencing this currently.

Lack of empathy and favouritism rank as the next most common frustrations, with more than one in 10 experiencing this. In addition, micromanagement, lack of respect and unclear expectations also fall within the top 10 bugbears.

One in six UK employees would be happy if their boss was replaced by a robot

With employee frustrations expressed about their manager deriving from human nature, one in six (16%) revealed that they’d be happy if their boss was replaced by a robot. When it comes to generational attitudes, one in three respondents aged 18-24 would be happy to have a robot boss, compared to just 12% of people over the age of 55.

The top five UK industries happiest to replace their boss with a robot include:

Arts & Culture - 30%

HR - 23%

Manufacturing & Utilities - 19%

Finance - 19%

Healthcare - 17%

HR is the second industry most open to replacing their boss with a robot with more than one in five employees stating they’d be happy for this to take place. Dealing with a variety of employee frustrations in their day-to-day roles, does this sector see a fairer way for employees to be managed via technology?

One in three employees believe a robot boss would remove favouritism, biased decisions and discrimination in the workplace.

Whilst 43% of UK employees admit they’d be scared if their boss was replaced with AI, respondents agree that there are a variety of benefits to having an AI manager.

With favouritism being a top frustration employees have with their manager, it’s clear that AI bosses could help resolve this issue with one in three respondents thinking a robot boss would remove this from the workplace.

One in three also believe a robot boss would be fairer in making unbiased decisions and ensure there was no discrimination, whilst one in four feel a robot boss would remove workplace drama.

Despite concerns around robots’ softer skills, one in five would trust a robot more than their current manager

When it comes to employee concerns around AI bosses, softer skills and capabilities is the key area respondents believed a robot would lack. In addition, just under half of employees think they would struggle to see a robot as an authoritative figure.

Despite this, over one in five (22%) admit they’d feel more comfortable talking about their frustrations at work to a robot over their boss, perhaps due to not wanting to cause conflict or emotional distress that is part of human interaction. To add, 18% would trust a robot boss over their current one.

As technology becomes more sophisticated over the coming years, will the number of employees happy to work alongside robots and have an AI manager increase?