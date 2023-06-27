Firm offering 'unlimited' leave punishes worker for taking too many sick days

A worker was punished by their employer for taking too much time off work, despite the company offering an ‘unlimited’ PTO scheme.

Taking to TikTok, the user @cuddleswpuddles recounted being admonished for taking too many days off sick, despite staff seemingly being free to take as much time off as they wanted, either for health or leisure reasons.

“Let me tell you about the time I got in trouble with my job for taking too many sick days while in a position that had unlimited sick leave," the TikTok clip begins.

"Because I'm disabled I took over 10 sick days in a calendar year, and I was so surprised when I received a warning from my manager.".

A warning given to the employee reportedly stated that taking too many sick days could result in dismissal.

The employee explained: "I was very confused because I had an unlimited PTO (and) unlimited sick day position.

"But when 99% of companies say 'unlimited PTO' and 'unlimited sick leave,' it's a lie, which was absolutely the case at my company."

The worker admitted to feeling such pressure over taking sick leave that they later quit the company.

Does “unlimited” time off work?

At first glance, the idea of having an ‘unlimited’ amount of annual leave seems like a great scenario for both employees and their employers. Workers themselves can be safe in the knowledge that they can take a dream trip (or several) without having to seek special dispensation. And for firms themselves, it’s logical to think that such a lucrative perk will benefit everything from staff wellbeing and culture, to talent attraction and retention.

However, unlimited leave policies have been shown to have several drawbacks.

In 2022, for example, e-learning platform specialist THRIVE abandoned its unlimited leave policy recently following trials that led to a number of issues, including many staff members not taking enough holiday and, consequently, increased levels of stress. The company concluded that when a numerical figure or limit was put on holidays, people felt more subconsciously motivated to take them.

After engaging with more than 120 staff members over a 45-day period, which involved 121 meetings and drop-in sessions, THRIVE decided to replace its unlimited holiday policy with a holiday policy based on equity. This includes providing managers with clearer, holistic guidance on holiday taking and making it easier to spot signs of stress and strain.

Sean Reddington, Co-Founder and CEO of THRIVE, said: “Naturally, my initial instinct when trying to promote staff wellbeing was to offer employees unlimited holidays – what could possibly go wrong with that? Well, we’ve since uncovered that, despite our best efforts to encourage people to take all the annual leave they want, there can be some feelings of anxiety about what is deemed an ‘acceptable’ amount of time to take off. Sometimes people take less time off to rest than they would have with a fixed allowance. Those working in customer-facing roles may also find it more difficult to take annual leave than those in more remote, tech-focused roles – so achieving equity of rest across different roles throughout the company can be challenging.

“Equally, while having unlimited holidays may provide a safe space for someone struggling with mental health to take the time they need without providing a reason, managers may miss the signs of someone needing support. The risk is that people may get too far down that road alone. There’s a fine balance to strike here – we want to allow people to take mental health days without justification, but with a proper review process so that we don’t miss out on the opportunity to provide essential support.

“Aware of these challenges, we considered reversing our unlimited holiday policy altogether - but upon engaging in a consultative process over a 45-day period and holding 121 meetings and drop-in sessions to understand people's feeling about the policy and consider any objections, we realised that we needed to re-release our policy. By providing clearer guidance for managers on managing leave, we hope to create a more equitable holiday taking system and make it easier to spot signs of time off indicating a wider issue. We continue to be led by our people and data, however, and will keep a close eye on whether this additional clarity has the desired effect.”

Even if it’s not unlimited, could extra-time off really help burnout?

Another alternative to unlimited leave, introduced at several major firms since the start of the pandemic, has been company-wide shutdowns. The likes of LinkedIn, dating app Bumble and even Nike have shuttered their operations for several days at various stages in recent months, in the hopes that staff will return refreshed and recharged.

However, some studies have suggested that simply giving staff a few extra days off is not the most effective way to reduce the stress and fatigue that has reached epidemic levels over the past 18 months.

Analytics solutions firm Visier recently surveyed 1,000 full-time employees across the US about their experiences with workplace burnout.

The results found that time off work, often seen as the best way to recharge, isn’t enough to alleviate the chronic burnout the majority of employees are experiencing.

While more than half (54%) of employees anticipate taking more time off this year compared to last year, one-third reported they’re expected to check in on work while on vacation. Additionally, nearly half (49%) of employees said PTO only temporarily relieves their burnout.

Surprisingly, the Visier study also found that more than 37% of employees said they’re not comfortable talking to their supervisor about their burnout. When asked why, employees’ top reason was a fear of being seen as incapable of doing their jobs.

Furthermore, 73% of those surveyed believed that managing burnout was their responsibility and not their employer’s.