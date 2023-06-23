Airline worker accessed company data to send passenger 'creepy messages'

An airline worker has been disciplined following accessing company data to send ‘creepy messages’ to a customer.

The employee, who worked for Etihad Airlines, reportedly messaged a 23-year-old female customer while she was waiting to board a flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester.

The Etihad customer, Hannah Smethurst, tweeted a screenshot of her conversation with the ‘creepy’ airline worker who messaged her “Heyyy, I have seen u from abudhabi,” from a number she did not recognise.

In response, Smethurst asked the worker where he got her number, to which he replied “I searched u in the system” meaning the airline’s customer database. The worker then went on to say “If am disturbing u … Just block me,” before alerting Smethurst that her flight is boarding.

A guy who works for the @etihad airline used my personal data which he found via the airline database after seeing my passport to get my phone number and proceeded to text me, terrifying experience travelling alone. pic.twitter.com/qPWdg1rJlN — Hannah (@hansmeths) June 21, 2023

Smethhurst explained her experience saying in the post: "A guy who works for the @etihad airline used my personal data which he found via the airline database after seeing my passport to get my phone number and proceeded to text me.

"Terrifying experience travelling alone."

According to Smethhurst, the airport staff were dismissive when she first alerted them of the interaction, but then she spoke to a manager at Etihad who said she could be taken off the flight to file a police report but would have to wait 24 hours for a direct flight, forcing her to get on her original flight.

Smethhurst told the Guardian: “I was alone, so I just felt really vulnerable because it stuck in my mind that he knows my number, knows my home address and my full name and email address and obviously everything you give the airline when you book,” she said. “I just felt vulnerable and scared. [It] made me feel like he knew what was going on and where I was going.”

A spokesperson from Etihad responded to the matter, saying: "Our team have been in contact with the guest and Etihad initiated a full investigation as soon as it was made aware of inappropriate conduct by an employee of a third-party contractor.

"As a result of the investigation, the relevant employee involved has been disciplined in accordance with the contractor’s disciplinary procedures.

"The privacy and safety of our guests is our number one priority and we sincerely apologise for the distress caused to our guest."