WHSmith & Argos among UK firms who didn't pay minimum wage

Major British brands including WHSmith, Argos and M&S are among hundreds of firms who failed to pay staff the minimum wage, according to a new Government report.

More than 200 employers have been outed by the government for failing to pay their workers the legal baseline, with the businesses facing a combined fine of almost £7million.

The pay discrepancies occurred between 2017 and 2019 and resulted in approximately 63,000 workers being underpaid.

Kevin Hollinrake, minister for enterprise, markets and small business, said: "Paying the legal minimum wage is non-negotiable and all businesses, whatever their size, should know better than to short-change hard-working staff.”

In recent years, other high-profile names such as Pret, McColls, John Lewis and Welcome Break have also appeared on the government's naughty list due to minimum wage underpayments.

Tech & admin issues behind minimum wage errors, major firms say

Hundreds of UK companies were listed in the Government's 'name and shame' scheme, though most of the headline brands have explained that the errors were far from intentional.

WHSmith alone has had to fork out more than £1m as punishment for the error which affected more than 17,000 workers.

A spokesperson said the retailer had misinterpreted how the rules applied when it came to asking staff to purchase their own uniforms without reimbursing them.

"This was a genuine error and it was rectified immediately with all colleagues reimbursed in 2019,” a spokesperson from WHSmith said.

M&S also cited an "unintentional technical issue” occurring several years ago that led to the wages issue with temp staff.

A spokesperson said: "This happened simply because temporary colleagues were not paid within the strict time periods specified in the National Minimum Wage regulations and was remedied as soon as we became aware of the issue.

"Our minimum hourly pay has never been below the national minimum wage.”

Sainsbury’s, which owns Argos, explained that a payroll error was identified within Argos in 2018, but that this was resolved “at the time” and that checks have since been put in place to avoid any recurrence.

Firms ‘under more scrutiny that ever’ to get minimum wage right

Kate Palmer, HR Advice & Consultancy Director at Peninsula, says this serves as a stark reminder for employers of the consequences of underpaying their staff.

“Getting NMW calculations wrong can lead to costly pay-outs and severe reputational damage,” Palmer explained.

“The relaunch of the government’s naming and shaming scheme in 2020 means businesses are under more scrutiny than ever to get this right.

“Given the complexity of minimum wage regulations and the fact they usually rise every April, it’s beneficial for organisations to proactively undertake regular audits, to identify any mistakes or concerns and make the necessary adjustments without involvement from HMRC.”

Palmer added: “Paying staff correctly is fundamental in ensuring a positive company culture, and protecting motivation, productivity and retention levels across the workforce.

“If an employee isn’t paid at least the national minimum wage, they can make a claim to the employment tribunal against their employer or complain to HMRC.

“But the potential consequences reach far beyond the financial penalties; organisations also run the risk of being publicly named and shamed by the Government, like these 202 employers have been, and/or banned from being a company director for up to 15 years.”