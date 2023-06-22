Employer hires fake priest to extract work 'confessions' from staff

An company has been ordered to pay over £100,000 in damages for hiring a fake priest to extract work-related ‘confessions’ from its staff of 35 workers.

An investigation and civil court case was launched following several violations made by the restaurant chain Taqueria Garibaldi and its owner Che Garibaldi, including paying employee tips to managers, withholding overtime pay and hiring the fake man of the cloth to encourage employees to reveal suspected wrongdoings.

Marc Pilotin, Regional Solicitor of Labor, explained: “Under oath, an employee of Taqueria Garibaldi explained how the restaurant offered a supposed priest to hear their workplace ‘sins’ while other employees reported that a manager falsely claimed that immigration issues would be raised by the department’s investigation.

“This employer’s despicable attempts to retaliate against employees were intended to silence workers, obstruct an investigation and prevent the recovery of unpaid wages.”

One of the worker's described to the court: “As soon as the confession started, I found the conversation to be strange and unlike normal confessions, where I would tell a priest about the sins I wanted to confess.

“The priest asked if I had stolen anything at work, if I was late to my employment, if I did anything to harm my employer and if I had any bad intentions toward my employment.”

Since the restaurant was ruled guilty of these allegations, the restaurant’s Yelp and Facebook pages received an onslaught of negative comments and one-star reviews.

The US Department of Labor said the company now owes around £109,000 (approx. $140,000 USD) to affected workers.

‘Trust’ is the word

It’s unlikely that company staff will find a priest coming into their firm to sniff out wrongdoings any time soon. But this outrageous story highlights the importance of trust in the workplace. In research from neuroscientist Paul J Zak, he outlines the significance of trust in a flourishing, healthy business.

“Employees in high-trust organisations are more productive, have more energy at work, collaborate better with their colleagues, and stay with their employers longer than people working at low-trust companies,” Zak says in his Harvard Business Review article.

“They also suffer less chronic stress and are happier with their lives, and these factors fuel stronger performance. Leaders understand the stakes—at least in principle. In its 2016 global CEO survey, PwC reported that 55% of CEOs think that a lack of trust is a threat to their organization’s growth.” Zak continues.

In his research, which links trust with economic performance, Zak found that compared with those at low-trust firms, staff at high-trust companies reported 74% less stress, 106% more energy, 50% higher productivity, 13% fewer sick days and 40% less burnout.

The research concludes that managers can build trust through recognising when an employee does something good, giving teams challenging but achievable tasks as this bolsters self-esteem, showing vulnerability as a manager and allowing your team in a way individualistic to them.

Clearly, building trust is important for both employers and employees. If business leaders choose to not cultivate this, they could risk getting left behind, trust me.