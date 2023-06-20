Goldman Sachs' CEO moonlights as a DJ, and execs aren't happy about it

Goldman Sachs executives have reportedly grown discontent with CEO David Solomon, not because of his actions in the boardroom, but in the nightclub.

You see, Solomon, who’s been in charge of Goldman since 2018, has a hobby that doesn’t immediately scream “I’m the head of one of the world’s largest financial firms.”

His passion lies in music, and he has enjoyed a side hustle as a DJ for several years. And it’s not just a little party here, an occasional nightclub appearance there.

No, Solomon has performed at major events including the Lollapalooza festival, which attracted 400,000 attendees in 2022 – the year Solomon performed there. He previously used the name D-Sol when performing but has since dropped the pseudonym in favour of the much catchier... David Solomon.

And you might be thinking ‘good for him’. It’s not often that your hear about high-profile CEOs enjoying hobbies other than a round of golf.

Nobody’s under the impression that being the CEO of Goldman Sachs is an easy gig. He, like everyone else, deserves to pursue whatever hobby or passion project helps them blow off steam.

However, Solomon’s dedication to his musical craft has reportedly left some C-suite colleagues frustrated.

Reports which first emerged in the Wall Street Journal suggest that some senior executives aren’t best pleased with Solomon spending too much time behind the turntables.

WSJ reported that one partner “expressed concerns to Solomon about his DJ side gig... saying it wasn’t a good look for the CEO of one of Wall Street’s most formidable firms.”

One particular gripe came when Solomon was found to have performed at a party in the US in 2020 – the height of the pandemic and thus breaking COVID protocols.

Others are concerned that Solomon is cultivating an image of having a great time, at a time when the company is struggling – the firm recently laid off 3,200 employees and suffered a $3 billion loss.

Solomon has long insisted that his DJing doesn’t present any conflicts of interest with his CEO role, nor does it impact the company’s performance. Additionally, he has previously revealed that he donates any payments from his DJ performances to charity – arguably a great PR move for a firm that has a reputation for greed, right?

But some employees have also reported that they are required to sometimes help him manage his DJ schedule and make sure his charitable donations reach their destinations.

Ultimately, the arguments keep coming back to one central question: Does Goldman Sachs have David Solomon’s undivided attention?

In an emailed statement, a spokesman for Goldman, Tony Fratto, said that there is no conflict between Solomon’s CEO responsibilities and his hobby.

“The reporting is trying to assert that there is overlap or intermingling of David’s music activities and his role as C.E.O. of Goldman Sachs,” said Fratto.

“It’s clear that both David and Goldman Sachs have been scrupulous in keeping the relationship separate.”

How should HR respond if employees have side hustles?

Much as in the case of David Solomon, concerns about your CEO having a prominent side hustle are more likely to be a boardroom-level dilemma.

But there is still lots for HR to consider when it comes to everyday workers juggling their time between separate roles.

Karen Holden, CEO of A City Law Firm, previously told HR Grapevine that if an employee has a side hustle, it is crucial to get as much information as possible regarding the nature of their ventures.

“You need to be mindful about whether there is any risk that the employee will be competing for business against the employer and whether any intellectual property being created for the side hustle may actually be of value to the employer.

“You need to consider whether the side hustle should really be run through the business of the employer, this is more likely to be the case where the employee is in the creative space or responsible for business development.

“HR should also consider whether the employee is still able to safely perform its role for the business and closely monitor any performance issues which may arise as a result from the employee being distracted or tired,” Holden added.

Additionally, the legal expert said that if an employer is accepting of side hustles, it should put in place clear policies and boundaries.

“[This will] ensure that employees still provide the agreed level of commitment to their employer, fulfil its contractual obligations, not compete and not use company resources for its own side hustle including company time, intellectual property, trade secrets, confidential information and/or equipment,” Holden continued.

