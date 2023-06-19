Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
2 mins read

Young people are rucking against AI in the recruitment process

AI is transforming the hiring space. Just as the emerging technology is reshaping innumerable other industries, AI and automation has already been given a glimpse into a future in which candidates interact largely with generated chats, rather than humans.

Yet whilst this may save thousands of human hours, is it actually what candidates want? It seems not. In fact, there’s a growing concern among young job seekers regarding the use of AI-based hiring tools.

One key factor contributing to the wariness of young candidates towards AI-based hiring tools is the lack of trust and transparency in the technology. Many job seekers are sceptical about how these tools make decisions and whether they can accurately evaluate their skills, qualifications, and potential fit for a role.

The black box nature of AI algorithms and the potential for bias raises concerns about fair and equitable hiring processes.

We know that job seekers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, value personal connections and meaningful interactions. And, AI-based hiring tools, which often involve automated assessments and video interviews, can feel impersonal and detached.

Young candidates seek opportunities to showcase their personality, emotional intelligence, and cultural fit, which may not be fully captured by automated processes. The lack of human interaction in these tools can lead to a sense of disconnection and decreased job satisfaction.

Despite the potential for AI-based hiring tools to reduce bias in the recruitment process, concerns about discrimination persist. Biases can inadvertently seep into algorithms through biased historical data or biased training sets.

Firm drastically reshapes jobs as AI takes menial tasks

Young job seekers are apprehensive that these tools may perpetuate systemic inequalities or inadvertently favour certain demographic groups. The fear of being unfairly judged or discriminated against based on gender, race, or other protected characteristics further adds to their reluctance.

While AI-based tools can efficiently analyse vast amounts of data, they may lack the ability to holistically evaluate candidates' potential and suitability for a role. Young job seekers often possess diverse skill sets, multidimensional experiences, and entrepreneurial mindsets. They worry that these skills simply won’t translate to a more objective analysis by AI.

So, whilst it’s clear that AI will indeed have a vast effect on the recruitment industry, likely in the short term, it seems that at least for younger generations, not much will be able to topple the human-centric aspect of the field.

