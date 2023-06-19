Worker sacked over LGBT+ Facebook posts wins right to new tribunal

A teaching assistant who was sacked over her beliefs on LGBT+ education will be given the chance of a new employment tribunal, after a previous ruling had upheld her dismissal.

Kristie Higgs was sacked from Farmor’s School in Gloucestershire in 2019 for sharing two Facebook posts that raised concerns about how transgenderism and compulsory sex education was to be taught at her son’s Church of England (CofE) primary school.

The 46-year-old had shared a Facebook post regarding planned teaching of LGBT+ relationships in primary schools, adding her own caption that this plan was "brainwashing our children", before urging people to share the post and sign a petition against the plans.

An anonymous complaint was made to the headteacher which included allegations of ‘illegal discrimination’, ‘serious inappropriate use of social media’, and ‘online comments that could bring the school into disrepute and damage the reputation of the school’, and she was subsequently dismissed.

A tribunal in 2020 upheld Higgs’ dismissal – which had been made on the grounds of gross misconduct – but a judge has now ordered the case be sent for a fresh employment tribunal.

Judge questions whether decision to sack Higgs was justified

The President of the Employment Appeal Tribunal, Mrs Justice Eady has stated: “The freedom to manifest belief (religious or otherwise) and to express views relating to that belief are essential rights in any democracy, whether or not the belief in question is popular or mainstream and even if its expression may offend.”

Justice Eady criticised the original employment judges for failing to assess whether the investigation and dismissal of Higgs “were prescribed by law and were necessary for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others, recognising the essential nature of [Mrs Higgs’s] rights to freedom of belief and freedom of expression”.

Higgs was backed by the Christian Legal Centre during her legal campaign. In a statement after the appeal’s success, the group said the ruling “sets a legal precedent which confirms that the Equality Act 2010 protects employees from discrimination not only for their beliefs, but also for expression or manifestation of their beliefs.”

They added: “It confirms that any limitation of freedom of manifest religion at workplace must be prescribed by law and go no further than is necessary in a democratic society for the protection of rights, freedoms and reputation of others.

“This precedent is expected to protect Christians who are disciplined or dismissed by their employers for manifesting their faith by sharing their beliefs in conversations or on social media, as well as by praying and wearing crosses, for example.”

Case not over yet

Vivienne Shirley, a solicitor at Charles Russell Speechlys, said: “Rather than the court coming to a concrete decision on gender critical beliefs, the case has been sent back to the Employment Tribunal.

“The EAT found the original tribunal had applied the wrong test before coming to its decision. This appeal is therefore not the end of the saga and the tribunal will have to look at this again to decide whether the school’s actions went too far in limiting Mrs Higgs’ freedom of expression.

“In these cases, it’s very much a balancing act based on the specific facts of the case – what was said to whom, how and why.”