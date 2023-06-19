Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Mirror, mirror on the wall | Worker claims she's 'too pretty' for her job in viral post

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Worker claims she's 'too pretty' for her job in viral post

In an ongoing trend sweeping the internet, workers are using social media to share work grievances, ‘out’ abusive employers and share their perspective on workplace etiquette.

One worker, however, has gone online to express why she thinks she’s too attractive for her job.

The employee, Ariana Josephine, who works as a paint mixer at the hardware shop Home Depot, tweeted a photo of herself in her work uniform with the caption: “The one job I work at that I get reminded I’m too pretty (to work here).”

The tweet garnered so much attention that ‘Home Depot’ was trending on Twitter and the photo was viewed 35 million times, getting it over 100,000 likes.

Read more from us Ex-worker returns laptop in Gucci bag so boss doesn't think she's 'screwed without the job'

Responses to the photo were divided, many users criticising Josephine for supposedly having an inflated ego. One commenter said: “any girl with this mindset is a serious (red flag),” while another said: “These young ladies need prayer. They seek the attention of others too much. They need to be validated every five minutes.”

Despite criticism from a few, most users were positive about the post, with many affirming Josephine’s attractiveness. The post also fuelled a trend where fellow female Home Depot employees started posting images of themselves in their uniforms.

Overqualified and underappreciated?

Josephine’s post was evidently jovial. Despite this, it was met with a barrage of conflicting responses and highlights a few things about employee satisfaction. When workers feel they’re ‘too good’ to be in a certain role, this can lead to a lack of motivation and satisfaction.

Yes, feeling like you’re ‘too attractive’ for a job doesn’t necessarily count as a conventional definition of being ‘overqualified’ for a role. But an employee feeling like they’re better than the role they’re currently in can be disastrous for their productivity output and general wellbeing.

A study from The University of Iowa revealed that workers who feel they are overqualified for their job are more likely to have proactive personalities and leave their role sooner.

“When people feel they are overqualified, that usually comes with various negative work attitudes and behaviors, such as boredom,” says I-Heng (Ray) Wu, the study’s lead author.

“This leads to greater employee turnover, which has an impact on the bottom line because it increases hiring and job search costs and damages workplace continuity.”

Employees who experience a sense of challenge with a clear path to progression in-front of them are more likely to feel fulfilled in their job. Some people like being overqualified in their role, but for a majority this feeling can manifest in boredom and dissatisfaction, having a negative impact on the business. To negate this, employers must keep staff engaged with opportunities for development and challenge.

