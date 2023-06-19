Why podcasts are such a powerful tool for HR leaders

Time was, a podcast was all about the rough and ready comedy of a group of friends, or a deep-dive into a cold case killing. But the rise of business podcasts has seen them enter the mainstream, with huge benefits for employees and employers alike.

In the world of HR, a podcast can be used for everything from debunking myths and beginning conversations to giving a platform to your company’s current and future thought-leaders. Much like the HR Grapevine podcast does.

With the recent news that Spotify had parted ways with Meghan Markle and her podcast Archetypes, you might have wondered about whether your own pod, or one you hope to launch, is 'worthy', and the role of podcasts in the HR space. But HR-focused podcasters agree they are an amazing vehicle for conversations about change and to raise your profile.

Building relationships between team members, focusing on staff as potential experts or thought leaders and of course putting the business and its staff into the public eye are all huge benefits of a podcast as a business, especially when it comes to HR.

Advita Patel, founder of employee experience consultancy CommsRebel and host of the Calm Edged Rebels Podcast explains: “Podcasts can be a game-changer for organisations, especially those with a hybrid culture, as they can enhance connectivity and communication between colleagues. But their real superpower lies in building inclusive cultures. The channel can help a variety of voices from diverse backgrounds be heard as well as amplify perspectives, nurture belonging, and weave a strong sense of collaboration across the workplace. Organisations that embrace the podcast revolution will see more empowerment in their workforce which will help engage, connect, and cultivate a community where everyone can thrive.”

A podcast can also be a place where HR leaders can discuss topics that might be seen as more taboo. For example, the Jobs for Women podcast has covered managing fertility treatment at work, the gender pay gap and managing chronic pain at work.

Podcast host and Director of Jobs for Women, Zoe Jones, says: "The HR field, due to its people-centric nature, relies heavily on relationship building and continuous learning so podcasts can be a great way to maximize conversations and create growth opportunities. There are so many benefits to hosting a podcast within the HR sector. By hosting a podcast, an organisation can position itself as a thought leader in HR. Discussing topics such as diversity, workplace culture, talent acquisition strategies, employee engagement, remote work trends, etc., can attract an audience of industry professionals and potential business partners. At Jobs for Women, we have created meaningful and honest conversations around being a woman at work which has led to partnerships with organisations and webinars with expert speakers sharing their real, authentic experiences."

Simon Ursell Managing Director of UK environmental consultancy Tyler Grange, and co-host of The Bouncebackability Podcast, adds: “Sometimes there are barriers to speaking about issues in the workplace. Some people may find it hard to open up about their mental health and wellbeing, or to share thoughts that may be labelled weak or out of context. And this is where podcasts really do come into their own. They are a brilliant way to overcome this reluctance to talk, as they provide non-judgemental and more relaxed occasions for colleagues to discuss – and learn to understand – the challenging topics that they may struggle to talk about in other forums. Podcasts are a powerful way to effect change.”

The benefits of a podcast as an HR or business leader aren't just about your audience, either. Zoe Jones adds: "I also think podcasts are fantastic for internal communications. Podcasts can also be used as a tool for internal communication. They can facilitate company-wide updates, share insights from different departments, or highlight employee stories, enhancing internal relationships and fostering a sense of community."

There is also, of course the kudos of being the interviewer, bringing big names and insight to your audience, along with the benefit of being a guest on other people’s podcasts. Flipping the interviewer/interviewee narrative and being a guest means that the other person tells their network about you, and your work in the HR sector. A podcasting win-win.

So, where to begin if you want to create your own? First of all, do your research - listen to others and think about where your pod would sit alongside what's already out there. What format will you go for, and how regularly will you publish episodes? Consider how you'll host it, and what software you'll use. Ask in your department and company who has experience, to gather the knowledge and make it as brilliant as possible.

Think about your niche within HR, too, and what you’ll bring to the listeners. What's your USP in the HR podcast sector?

Steve Folland is a freelance podcast producer at Foll&Co, as well as running his own podcast, Being Freelance. He advises: “Two things that work really well on podcasts are stories and advice. So, what might your teams like to learn? Or how can you help people across the company get to know each other? Or both. Often big companies are very silo’d - we do our own thing, but we don’t understand what everyone else is up to. Sharing stories of successes and challenges, both work and personal, is a great way to bring a company together. To feel part of something.”

You can start small, short and sweet, too, he adds. “Podcasts don’t have to be long - if you have a workshop or course, maybe you can break out sections for listeners to pick up skills. The hosts of podcasts can build a real rapport with their listeners as it’s a friendly personal relationship. So it’s a great chance for those in HR roles to get known as actual people rather than signatures on email. Podcasts create a goldmine of content. So a good podcast and its quotes can be repurposed to become emails, ebooks, internal magazine articles, blog posts, social content, video content, and more. Done well, a podcast can keep the HR/marketing/internal comms teams happy all year round. I’ve worked with companies to create all kinds of internal comms and video and podcasts really do stand out as a great way of bringing individual members of staff together and to life as a whole.”