Firm drastically reshapes jobs as AI takes menial tasks

Swedish furniture giant IKEA this week announced a strategic shift in its workforce, as artificial intelligence takes over menial tasks.

The decision comes as the company places a heavy bet on a blended approach to AI-human synergy, aiming to ‘revolutionise the way customers interact with the brand’ and redefine the role of its employees.

By harnessing the power of AI, the company has sought to free up its workforce to focus on more personalised and value-added services, while also optimising its sales strategy.

The firm says it has trained 8,500 call centre workers as interior design advisers since 2021, while Billie (the name of the newly-utilised AI) has handled 47% of customers' queries to call centres over the past two years.

AI tools rapidly gaining traction in the workplace

With the rapid advancement of AI technology, IKEA is just the latest firm to recognise the potential to enhance its customers' experience. The implementation of AI-driven virtual reality tools will enable customers to experiment with different furniture configurations, explore various design options, and even virtually ‘walk’ through their future homes.

However, most importantly to HR, this shift has prompted IKEA to reassess its human resource allocation. As AI handles tasks such as basic design suggestions and inventory management, the company plans to retrain and reposition its employees to provide personalised design consultations and comprehensive customer service.

"We're committed to strengthening co-workers' employability in Ingka, through lifelong learning and development and reskilling, and to accelerate the creation of new jobs," said Ulrika Biesert, Global People and Culture Manager at Ingka Group, parent company of IKEA.

While some sceptics may question the role of AI in such an intimate and creative process as interior design, IKEA noted in a statement that it remains confident in the value that human expertise brings to the table.

While the full impact of this strategic move remains to be seen, one thing is clear; IKEA's willingness to adapt and leverage AI technology will undoubtedly reshape the way customers interact with the brand and the role of its employees.

As other industry players carefully observe this initiative, the retail landscape may witness a paradigm shift in which technology enhances human capabilities, leading to a more customer-centric future.