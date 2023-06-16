Worker deletes 'thousands of hours' of work from ex-employer's system after being sacked

An employee claims to have deleted thousands of hours of work from his employer’s servers after discovering the firm as still using his creative work despite sacking him for ‘not pulling his weight’.

In a Reddit post: “I just deleted thousands of hours of work from my old job,”, an unnamed worker, a video creator making content for social media, recounted his discovery that his former bosses were still using the work he’d created, despite their assertions that he’d not been competent enough to do the job.

The ex-employee told Reddit that he’d been creating up to 50 videos a day, earning little more than minimum wage.

“I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money,” he explained.

Describing the workload as “insane,” and the office environment as “bitter” and “snide,” the worker wrote that, after six months of working for the company, he asked for a pay rise, and even compiled a presentation of the work he had done (along with engagement statistics) to vindicate his request for higher pay.

In a cruel twist, the worker claims he was sacked ‘within hours’ of his pitch, with bosses determining he was ‘not pulling his weight’.

Time passed – three years in fact – until the worker realised he still had access to a Google drive containing the content he’d created for the business, and also that parts of his work were still being used, including video templates and presets - an odd strategy, if he hadn’t made an effort while working there, as the bosses would have us believe.

In revenge, the worker reported to have downloaded all of the files before deleting the folder, leaving no video assets for his former employer to use.

Nearly half of workers admit to abusing credentials associated with a former employer, according to new research.

In the survey from Password Manager, 47% of workers said they continued to access email, software accounts, and digital tools associated with the company they previously worked for. Of this 47%, 15% said they had been using passwords from old jobs, while one-in-three say they had been using the same password for more than two years.

Getting access to paid subscriptions (25%), getting into company emails (64%) and accessing company data (44%) were amongst the reasons workers are logging into old accounts. Interestingly, only 10% said they used old accounts to 'disrupt the business activity', indicating that employers need to be more vigilant with cyber protection in case of disgruntled ex-workers.

Clearly, there is a universal lack of awareness when it comes to cyber security within businesses. Workers are likely to keep the same passwords across multiple jobs as it’s easy for them to remember, but this makes them more likely targets for cyber attacks and puts firms at risk.

The Critical Role of Job Architecture in Organisational Effectiveness It can be difficult to know where to start with a job architecture. When faced with a chaotic picture of multiple job titles across various business areas and regions, the response can be to put this task into the “too hard” box or delay it for another year in the hope that it sorts itself out. However, this approach can create issues, open organisations up to compliance risk, not to mention slow down strategic people initiatives. RoleMapper’s Guide to Job Architecture offers practical insights and recommendations for HR professionals to design and maintain an effective organisational architecture. You will learn: The importance of a future-proofed and dynamic job architecture

Its benefits and the key steps to creation and implementation

The need for a job architecture to support job catalogue, job families and job levelling Show more Show less Download Guide

Most research indicates that cyber-= attacks occur primarily because of employee negligence, and a lack of cyber security training can cost a business money and its brand.

“Cyber attacks, and how to prevent them, should be top of mind for every organisation,” says Niall McConachie, regional director of UK & Ireland at Yubico.

“Companies need to be more proactive in changing attitudes surrounding cyber security, as employees at all levels can be the biggest strength or weakness in cyber security. Regular cyber training paired with robust password-less security will equip employees to be effective cyber defenders.”

Remote work means more cyber attacks

Because employees are the main reason cyber attacks occur, cybercrime has seen a significant rise since remote work became more prominent. Workers now access their accounts from different locations, on various Wi-Fi connections and through multiple devices, including personal gadgets; all of these elements make it easier for cyber criminals to access your company's information.

In a report from Yubico, UK businesses ranked poorly in educating their employees and taking cyber security seriously. Out of respondents, only 42% of workers said they had to attend training, while 47% admitted to writing down or sharing their work passwords in the past 12 months.

But there are simple things employers can do to help their workers strengthen protection against cyber crime. McConachie continues: “How seriously someone takes cybersecurity depends, to a large degree, on their employer. Therefore, in addition to requiring frequent and up-to-date security training, UK organisations should consider implementing strong two-factor authentication or multi-factor authentication that offer security and convenience.