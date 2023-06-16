Number of women on boards improves, but is it enough?

A new report outlining female representation in senior positions has revealed that there are more women on company boards.

The research, carried out by the campaign group Women on Boards, found that women on the boards of the 585 FTSE all-shared listed companies rose from 36% to 40%.

Despite this, the study also indicates that the number of female executives has flatlined, with only a tenth of these roles occupied by women.

According to Financial Conduct Authority rules, women should make up 40% of a company’s board and at least one woman should take on a senior board position. The research reveals that 19% of FTSE 100 firms don’t meet this target, while 40 out of 100 companies, including Lloyds Banking Group, Ocado and Tesco, are not meeting the FCA’s goal of having a woman in one of their top four roles.

This number increases amongst FTSE 250 companies, where 36% failed to have women making up 40% of their board.

Despite the number of women on boards increasing, many firms still don’t have a balanced board room and a significant number don’t have women in top positions. Therefore, companies need to prioritise streamlining the flow of female professionals into the boardroom.

Representation in the boardroom

The importance of representation on the boards of companies can’t be emphasised enough. Board diversity enables more balanced decision making, better represents the world and the issues faced by real people, and likely a company's stakeholders.

Many experts suggest that the most important solution to strengthening female voices on boards is cultivating an active pipeline of female candidates. According to Mickinsey, this includes relying on personal networks and search firms to find the right professionals, not just the former, because it can pose the risk of perpetuating an ‘old boys’ club’ environment.

“Since we started these reports three years ago, we’re pleased with the progress made on women non-executive directors outside of the FTSE 350 [the FTSE 100 and 250 combined], but just having women in non-executive director roles is not sufficient to have an impact on the executive pipeline … We don’t have the women’s strong voice in the boardroom,” Fiona Hathorn, the chief executive of Women on Boards told the Guardian.

Hathorn highlights the importance of diverse voices to represent a variety of issues, including sexual harassment scandals, which have been rife in the business world as of late. “You’ve had scandal after scandal,” Fiona continued. “There isn’t a people’s voice in the boardroom. Where is the expertise or the knowledge?"