Laid-off worker covers office in photos of herself in 'revenge' video

An ex-worker has shared a prank she orchestrated against her former employer as “revenge” for being let go.

In the viral video, which surfaced on TikTok, the ex-worker explains that she was the only member of staff to be laid off, which she said “super sucked.” So, she came up with a way to leave a lasting impression which included her covering her former office in photos of herself.

“To prove that I will never actually leave, I hid these tiny pictures of myself all over the office with different things in the speech bubble,” the ex-worker explains.

The video reveals a whiteboard covered in images of the former employee. “And at 3.30 today on Monday, I’ve been informed that this is what they’ve been doing all day,” she explains in the video laughing.

“The best part about it is I numbered all of these photos, but I skipped numbers, so they’ll never think they found all of them,” she continues.

The video, which is captioned ‘Gone but NEVER forgotten’, now has more than five million views on TikTok. In response, commenters have praised the former employee for her “delightful” yet “chaotic” ‘revenge’.

Workers united against employers

Clearly, this ‘revenge’ is likely a jovial prank from a former employee. But it highlights some important things about the current relationship between employees and employers.

The trend of young workers taking to social media to express their grievances or prank a former employer isn’t new. One worker posted a TikTok video of them returning a work laptop to their former boss in a Gucci bag after being let go, so they didn’t think she was “screwed without the job.” While a former TikTok worker who had been laid off went viral after filming her last day in the office and claiming to steal the company’s ‘assets’, which she later revealed was the firm’s office snacks.

For some workers, especially those Gen Z employees, being made redundant brings on the thought: “How can I make this into viral social media content?” This is something that hasn’t been seen in the working world before. It’s difficult to say what the implications of this are, but it does highlight the growing trend of employees from a variety of companies to feel a connection with one another simply because they are a worker. It also hints that workers are increasingly weaponising social media against their former employers.