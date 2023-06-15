These major companies are leading the fight around closing the gender pay gap

Gender pay disparity has, over the past decade, risen to become one of the most prominent topic in the business world. The movement was spearheaded by the introduction of the Equality Act in 2010.

However, despite awareness around this cavernous gap making headlines, research suggests that a substantial number of employers still pay men more than women.

Nonetheless, there are a few companies that have made remarkable strides in closing the gender pay gap. This article highlights some of the UK's most notable companies that have significantly increased women's pay over the past five years.

Anglo-American – leading the way with a 36.54% Increase

Anglo-American Plc, one of the UK's most profitable companies, has set a commendable example by achieving a substantial 36.54% increase in women's median hourly pay over the last five years.

In 2017, female employees at Anglo-American were earning a mere £0.52 for every £1 earned by their male counterparts. However, the most recent data reveals a remarkable improvement, indicating the company's commitment to pay equality.

This significant increase demonstrates that Anglo-American is actively working towards narrowing the gender pay gap within their organisation.

Compass Group – a balanced proportion of high earners

Compass Group Plc, a well-known name in the UK's food service industry, has achieved notable success in promoting gender equality in their highest-paid positions.

With women comprising 49.60% of the highest earners within the company, Compass Group demonstrates a balanced representation of top female executives.

This achievement sets a positive precedent for other organisations within the industry to strive for parity in the distribution of high-earning positions.

British-American Tobacco (BAT) – recognised efforts for pay equality

BAT, often abbreviated as British-American Tobacco Plc, deserves recognition for its commitment to gender equality.

While women at BAT earn £1.17 for every £1 earned by men, highlighting a pay gap in favour of women, the company also received a high score in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

This index acknowledges companies that excel in gender equality practices, including pay parity. BAT's proactive stance and dedication to tackling gender inequality demonstrate its commitment to creating an inclusive work environment.

HSBC Holdings – steps taken to address disparity

HSBC Holdings, the largest bank in Europe by total assets, acknowledges that there is still work to be done in terms of gender pay parity.

With women occupying only 12% of the highest-paid jobs within the company, HSBC is ‘committed to taking steps to address this imbalance’. By acknowledging the disparity and expressing their intent to rectify it, HSBC demonstrates a willingness to foster a more equitable workplace in the future. Yet, more work needs to be done.

Whilst the gender pay gap isn’t going away, it seems that the above companies have taken significant steps toward closing the gap.

The work of Anglo-American, Compass Group, and British-American Tobacco, in particular, should serve as a sign to other companies that gender pay parity is not only possible, but achievable in the short term.

The number one impetus for making this key change is understanding the urgency needed. If organisations continue to crawl toward progress, it will be several more decades before overall parity is anywhere in sight.