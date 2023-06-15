Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
2 mins read

Royal Mail | Scottish worker accused manager of racism because he 'couldn't understand his accent'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Scottish worker accused manager of racism because he 'couldn't understand his accent'

A Scottish Royal Mail employee accused an English colleague of being racist after saying he ‘couldn’t understand’ his accent, a tribunal heard.

Pete McCalam claimed manager Alan Wiggs was ‘a little bit racist’ after repeatedly telling him he couldn't understand what he was saying.

An employment tribunal dismissed the claims after ruling that the actual reason Wiggs couldn’t understand his colleague was not because of his Scottish accent, but because he was talking too fast.

However, McCalam was victorious in a separate claim of harassment, after a different manger called him at home to ask why he was off work, while he’d been sick with stress.

Read more from us Uber suspends D&I chief over sessions about white women stereotypes

The tribunal heard that McCalam, who’d worked for Royal Mail since 2019, reached the wrong conclusion about Wiggs’s behaviour after being called into a meeting, regarding an incident where he’d reportedly driven a delivery van into a wall.

He secretly recorded the conversation with Wiggs, telling him: “You know when you [slipped] in the office last week and all that stuff and you know, you making a joke about 'Oh I can't understand you, I can't understand you' and I says 'Oh a little bit racist', you don't mean any of that do you?'

Wiggs denied the accusation. The legal proceedings heard that, after suffering a stroke in 2016, Wiggs could often struggle to process information quickly, and found it difficult to understand McCalam when his speech ‘increased in pace’.

The tribunal documents said: “Mr Wiggs' unchallenged evidence was that he had previously had to ask Mr McCalam to slow his speech down because he was talking too fast.

“Mr Wiggs denied discriminating against him or harassing him on the grounds of his race as a Scot.”

Employment Judge Michael Ord dismissed the race claim, ruling: “We find as a fact that the reason why Mr Wiggs told (McCalam) that he could not understand him was because (he) was speaking rapidly which created a problem for Mr Wiggs based on his medical condition.

“We find as a fact that this had happened on previous occasions and (McCalam) had been asked to slow down his speech, without any problem.

“(McCalam) has not satisfied us on the balance of probability that Mr Wiggs screwed up his face and said several times 'I can't understand you' as an act of race discrimination.”

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.

Join now

You might also like

Starbucks hits back at claims it's banned LGBT decorations in U.S. stores
Pride Month row | Starbucks hits back at claims it's banned LGBT decorations in U.S. stores
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Worker allegedly ousted from Oxfam for defending JK Rowling in 'TERF' row
'It's censorship' | Worker allegedly ousted from Oxfam for defending JK Rowling in 'TERF' row
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Can AI lead to discrimination in recruitment?
'It could entrench inequality' | Can AI lead to discrimination in recruitment?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

Forget Gen Z - older workers are the workforce of the future
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Trends & predictions | Forget Gen Z - older workers are the workforce of the future

  • Column
  • 6 mins read
The discrimination faced by staff with fertility struggles
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hostile reactions | The discrimination faced by staff with fertility struggles

  • Feature
  • 4 mins read
Young LGBT+ staff earning less than straight peers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Pay disparity | Young LGBT+ staff earning less than straight peers

  • News
  • 3 mins read
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?