Execs 'fooled' by early success of WFH are changing their minds, expert says

A high-profile venture capitalist says business leaders were ‘fooled’ by the initial success of remote working and suggested most are now changing their minds.

Paul Graham, co-founder of Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley startup which notably invested early in the likes of Airbnb, said he had spoken to several business heads whose stance on remote and hybrid working had shifted back in favour of office-based operations.

He said in a tweet: “I’ve talked to multiple founders recently who have changed their minds about remote work and are trying to get people back to the office.

“I doubt things will go all the way back to the way they were before Covid, but it looks like they will go most of the way back.”

So why might this be? Well, Graham explained that remote working has an initial boost to productivity and recruitment by removing geographical barriers, but that the novelty is now wearing off.

“Why were all these smart people fooled?” he questioned.

“Partly I think because remote work does work initially, if you start with a system already healthy from in-person work…and partly because it seemed to solve recruiting, which is always a bottleneck.”

While he didn’t name any particular firms, a number of big businesses have recently leaned back towards in-person working.

Earlier this month, Meta announced that employees must come into the office three days a week starting from September, in a marked change from the company’s previous policies which embraced the hybrid model.

The tech and social media behemoth confirmed it had updated its policies last week to ensure that staff assigned to a specific office would be required to now spend three fifths of their working week in the office.

Staff who were hired on remote contracts will not be affected by the new rules.

An internal memo reportedly said that "firmer in-person expectations will be a shift for some and will require trade offs," before adding that in-office working "supports collaboration and the energy that come from working alongside your team, which are critical as we build the future."

In a significant study of businesses of all sizes and industries across the UK, Towergate Health & Protection has revealed the current state of play when it comes to hybrid working.

The figures show that hybrid working is still very much in place, with 30% of companies saying that the majority of their staff split their working time between home and their usual place of work. The average company has 39% of its employees working on a hybrid basis, and this rises to nearly half (47%) of employees among large companies. Just 14% of companies said they had no hybrid employees.

Encouraging employees back to the office

While the majority of employers do offer, or have had little choice but to offer, hybrid working, it is clear that many would now prefer staff to be back in their usual workplace.

Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergate Health & Protection, commented: “Encouraging employees back to the office will take a careful mix of incentives, and health and wellbeing support will be fundamental.”

Indeed, as the research shows, many companies have already started to offer wider health and wellbeing support based at the workplace, but with hybrid working now being the norm, these benefits will have to work hard to encourage people back.

Support will need to be appropriate to the different demographics of the workforce and to employees’ differing needs. This means offering a wide range of options, covering all four pillars of health and wellbeing – physical, mental, social, and financial – to help the transition back to the workplace to be healthy, positive, and productive.

Supporting those who choose to stay home

As well as motivating employees to return to the office, health and wellbeing support will be vital for those employees who still choose to work from home.

Working from home can potentially bring with it a whole host of health and wellbeing issues. These can include musculoskeletal issues from not having a good work desk setup, to the mental pressures of isolation and lack of social contact. Employees may even be hit financially by the current high costs of heating their home while they work. So support may be as diverse as virtual physio appointments, online counselling, and financial education; and this will need to be coupled with access to face-to-face support too.

Clark concluded: “As working styles widen, employers will have to widen their health and wellbeing offering to match. This will be in terms of what they offer, and where. Information gathering will be key and varied methods of communication will be vital. Support will need to include a mix of remote and in-person, and we’re going to see an increase in the use of wellbeing platforms to make support easier to access too.”