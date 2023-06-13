Worker 'breaks confidentiality' after discussing pay rise with co-workers

An ex-bookshop employee is taking her former employer to court after being fired for discussing her pay with colleagues.

Natasha Seymour, who was employed at the Melbourne bookshop Hill of Content, was accused by her employer of having a ‘total disregard for confidentiality’ after discussing her pay rise with co-workers.

This comes after Seymour was awarded a pay rise and back pay of $659 (£355) which she discussed with two colleagues in the same role as her. This reportedly made the bookshop's work environment uncomfortable for her boss, who went on to terminate her employment.

In an email to Seymour, her former boss outlined that her pay discussions had “totally unsettled” other staff members and had “undermined” the employer’s relationship with them.

This event subsequently led to Seymour getting sacked from the establishment. Her case will come before a federal circuit court later this month.

In Australia, employers could enforce their staff to abide by pay secrecy rules. From this month, pay secrecy terms can’t be included in contracts at all, and employers could face penalties if they continue to do so.

Why so secretive?

Pay secrecy may not be legally binding in the UK, but for some workers, especially from older generations, pay secrecy is a social norm.

The benefits of pay secrecy for employers are obvious. If workers keep their pay under wraps, employers can avoid potential conflict or side-step having to give employees pay rises. For workers, not being able to openly compare your salary to your colleagues, or similar job roles in other companies, makes it difficult to gauge if you’re getting paid fairly.

Felicity Sowerbutts from the Young Workers Centre, the body representing Seymour, told the Guardian Australia that this case highlights the importance of speaking openly about pay, as pay secrecy reinforces discriminatory pay gaps.

“Pay secrecy is one of the reasons we have a gender pay gap and a racial pay gap,” said Sowerbutts.

Reportedly, the UK, US, Canada and Denmark have all seen a decline in gender pay gaps because of laws that promote pay transparency. This illustrates that when workers can communicate their pay with one another, they can more easily identify differences between their own pay and a colleague, allowing them to challenge inequity.

Employers might be unwilling to share salaries in job adverts or are likely to grimace at the thought of their staff discussing their wages, but pay transparency can lead to greater levels of equity and has been shown to be a significant factor in attracting talent to your firm.