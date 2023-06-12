Qantas jettisons uniform rules on make-up & high heels in inclusivity push

An airline has brought its uniform policy ‘into the 21st century’ by relaxing restrictions on make-up, footwear and jewellery for both male and female crew.

Qantas says its new guidelines will allow for male employees to wear makeup and have long hair, and that females no longer have to wear makeup and heels while on duty.

Additionally, flat shoes can now be worn instead of heels, and both men and women will be permitted to wear similar jewellery.

“Our iconic uniforms are loved around the world – and they aren’t changing”, a spokesperson for the airline said.

“...Our employees can choose whether or not to wear makeup, flat shoes and boots are in, and strict rules on watch sizes are out.”

They added: “We’re proud of our diversity, and as well as bringing our guidelines up to date, these changes will make wearing our uniform more comfortable and practical for all of our people, including those with a wide range of body types and those from diverse cultural backgrounds.”

A trade union in Australia, where Qantas is based, had previously urged the company to move its "uniform policy into the 21st Century".

The HR impact of Qantas’ decision

Not just delivering a benefit to make employees feel more comfortable in the workplace, Qantas’ decision looks likely to deliver a significant ROI for the company too, judging by the results of competitors’ similar initiatives.

In September 2022, Virgin Atlantic updated its own gender identity policy, giving crew, pilots and ground team the option to choose which of its iconic uniforms best represents them – no matter their gender, gender identity, or gender expression.

The airline’s employees now enjoy a fluid approach to their Vivienne Westwood-designed red and burgundy outfits, meaning colleagues can choose either the red or the burgundy uniforms - which were traditionally reserved for male and female staff respectively - regardless of their gender.

Just over a month after their announcement, Virgin Atlantic’s CEO Shai Weiss revealed that the company had reported a 100% uplift in job applications following the launch of the campaign.

Diversity, inclusion and the impact on the workforce

Recent research conducted by 3Gem found that enabling employees to express their true selves at work boosts happiness (65%), increases mental wellbeing (49%), creates a more positive workplace culture (36%) and provides a better experience for customers (24%). Employees also reported feeling more accepted and comfortable when able to be their true selves at work (26%) and an increased sense of loyalty to their employer (21%).

Despite these positive benefits, 25% of Brits have felt pressure to hide their true selves at work, with 13% feeling uncomfortable making requests that enable them to express who they really are. Brits have dressed differently (30%) or in clothing they aren’t comfortable in (15%), changed the way they style their hair or makeup (22%) and covered up parts of their personality (38%) all in an attempt to fit in.

Image - Qantas