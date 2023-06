A leading GP in the UK has criticised growing public attention of menopause, saying it’s a “process not an illness”.

Professor Dame Clare Gerada, who is a GP and the president of the Royal College of General Practitioners, spoke out against increased public focus on menopause health.

This comes after the BSI (British Standards Institute) shared guidance for companies on how to approach inclusivity in the workplace when it comes to menopause and menstruation.

The recommendations in the ‘landmark guidance’ includes advice for managers and HR leaders on integrating ‘discrete spaces’ into the workplace, offering options of flexible work, and educating staff with an aim to destigmatise menstrual health.

Gerada reportedly suggested too much was being done to destigmatise menopause, which she sees as a life stage and not a health concern, while too little is being done to emphasise the issues associated with infertility.

Gerada spoke at an event hosted by the Progress Educational Trust (PET), a charity that aims to improve choices for those impacted by infertility, where she admitted to advising patients with infertility issues to seek private health care.

“We are in terrible state around fertility treatment for men and women in this country,” Gerada said at the event.

“Sadly, with most of my patients, I have to advise them to go privately because of waiting times on the NHS.”

We don’t have to choose only one issue

Infertility is certainly something that affects many employees in a workforce, with there being historical stigma around the subject. According to the NHS, around one in seven couples will have fertility issues.

Many employers have integrated adjustments and inclusivity plans to accommodate those experiencing infertility issues, miscarriages and IVF, a welcome effort to be more accommodating to the stresses that workers can undergo when going through these life events.

Gerada is well placed in highlighting the need for more awareness, understanding and research that should go towards fertility issues, but this can be highlighted without disparaging another issue faced by many people.

Research that motivated the introduction of the BSI’s menstrual and menopause standards revealed that 10 percent of employees leave work due to menstrual or menopause related symptoms, indicating this is an issue that goes beyond being only “a process”.

As a result, organisations should continue to prioritise destigmatising menstrual health as an important part of elevating the experiences of certain marginalised groups in the workplace, in addition to making the workplace more inclusive for those experiencing fertility issues.

"Calling menopause 'a process' has a feeling of it being a task or something we do, like sales, where there is usually one way of doing things. The reality of the menopause is that it is different for every woman – some with a few symptoms and some with many and the potential impacts it has are wide reaching," says Wendy Dean, HR director at business consulting company Strategi Solutions.



"Many women are reluctant to disclose in the workplace and calling this a process feels like it is trivialising the reality of the menopause with symptoms such as lack of concentration, depression, anxiety, stress, and fatigue – many of which are often common symptoms of other illnesses.Our view is that it is better to start with a few well delivered inclusivity measures and then build on these rather than waiting for a suite of measures to be delivered all at once. The key here is to be responsive to the needs of your team and ask for feedback about what’s working and what’s not working."