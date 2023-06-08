This Eurocentric AI worker reinforces an unhealthy bias

Last month, Hull-based tech company February released their groundbreaking innovation Avery Ingram, a human-looking robot and the world’s first AI employee.

With the ability to pick up tasks on her own, work on up to 20,000 projects at once, and handle more than 20 tickets a day, Ingram paints a picture of the future of the working world.

Employers may be terrified or impressed by this latest development. For many, Avery is the perfect employee – she doesn’t need breaks, make mistakes, or take annual leave – she is the archetype of an ideal worker in the developed world, so why doesn't she look like many of us?

With her mousy brown locks, blue eyes and fair skin, Ingram has clearly been made to replicate a white, female worker with Eurocentric features. But she isn’t unique as a female robot. Siri, Alexa, Cortana and Google Assistant are all gendered as women. This has become such a default in our society that it often goes beyond our notice, despite some of us using this technology daily.

It’s important to consider the reasons why female voices are used more than male voices within AI tech. Perhaps feminine voices are considered more docile, trustworthy, attentive and non-confronting, making it easier for users to integrate it into their lives. Others suggest that the feminisation of tech is also to do with the administrative tasks we trust these robots to carry out, including mundane tasks, making lists and remembering dates – duties we typically associate with women.

Performance Management Report 2023 In a world where the rules of engagement have changed, and developing and nurturing your people holds the key to success, building and finding a performance culture seems for many as elusive as it’s ever been. And it’s never been so important. We’ve surveyed over 1,350 HR directors, managers and employees across a range of sectors in the UK and USA to provide us with multiple viewpoints on performance management. Download the report to learn more about our key findings: 2023 – The year of the ‘perfect’ (or not-so-perfect) storm

Now is time to put into practice what we’ve been preaching

The delusion of managers means they’re missing the mark

Employees are worried about job security

The future of workforce needs more support Show more Show less Download Report

More than the feminisation of Avery Ingram, its creators have decided to make it represent only a small fraction of the workforce by making it a white woman with Eurocentric features. With 62% of the UK workforce coming from ethnic minority backgrounds, Ingram isn’t an accurate representation of a worker today.

The decision to create the first AI employee to embody this demographic was obviously purposeful, creators wanting the world to more easily accept and integrate the robot. The consequence of this, however, are that tech creators aren’t accurately representing society and are reinforcing unhealthy stereotypes and ideals that we have around gender and race. With developments in tech and AI moving at such a rapid pace, it’s crucial for developers to be aware of the consequences of this representation in the robots that they build.