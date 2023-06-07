Sex, laundry & shopping among top things Brits have done while remote working

Remote work has been one of the biggest adjustments for employers in the UK, with managers needing to trust their staff to get on with work more than ever.

For some businesses this has proved difficult, and many companies are now attempting to get their workforce back into the office, citing a lack of productivity as the main reason.

With trust being at the forefront of remote work, it may be surprising for employers to find out what staff are doing around their work duties. A new survey has revealed that 77% of workers have said they’ve done ‘something they shouldn’t have’ during work hours, including one in ten respondents who said they have sex when they should be working.

Out of respondents who admitted to having sex during work time, 17% were under 35 years old compared to 9% of those between the ages 36 and 54 and 2% of those over 55, indicating that younger people are more likely to have sex during work hours.

Workers are also taking naps during working hours (16%), doing laundry (40%), and performing other household chores (35%), shopping online (28%), watching a TV show (25%) or working on a side hustle (9%) when they should be working.

Working hard or hardly working?

Some managers might not be pleased to know what non-related activities employees are doing outside of work, but the survey also found that workers reported feeling much happier due to remote work. This is significant as there are countless studies suggesting a link between the happiness of staff members and greater levels of productivity and business growth.

There is no way of completely vetting what workers are doing during business hours, so a level of trust is involved in letting employees work remotely. Even if workers are doing tasks they shouldn’t be doing during work, does it really matter if they’re getting the work done? Some employers feel these activities allow staff to have a healthy work-life balance.

Managing stress in the workplace Nearly 9 in 10 employees report that work-related stress negatively impacts their mental health. Left unchecked, high levels of stress can lead to burnout, presenteeism and absenteeism, and turnover. Is your organisation doing enough to ensure your teams are equipped with the skills and resources they need to manage stress? Learn more about how stress is hurting your people and your organisation, and how you can support your workforce. In this content hub, you will learn: How to identify the signs of stress

Methods to prevent workplace burnout & recognise at-risk employees

5 simple ways to use time off to rest, reset and recover from stress Show more Show less Download Toolkit

Emma Walker, chief growth officer at LifeSearch, who carried out the research, said: “While most employers would not condone Brits doing non-work activities when they should be on the job, getting a good work-life balance is vital, and working from home offers people the opportunity to be more flexible with their time, so that they can balance their work – and play – in a way that suits them and their families.”

“In fact, our research shows that people who work remotely, or have hybrid working arrangements are happier than those that are fully in a workplace. Furthermore, when asked what is most important for happiness, work-life balance came third, behind strong relationships and children.”