Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

£225m error | Firm faces whopping bill after underpaying 28,500 staff for 13 years

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Firm faces whopping bill after underpaying 28,500 staff for 13 years

A mining giant has revealed it underpaid more than 28,000 employees over a 13 year period and is now facing a bill to the equivalent of £225million to fix the problem.

BHP Group, the world’s largest listed mining company which is based in Australia, said a preliminary review suggests that certain rostered employees across its Aussie operations have had leave incorrectly deducted on public holidays since 2010. 

In addition, BHP has identified that approximately 400 current and former employees are entitled to additional allowances due to an error with the employment entity in their contract.

Read more from us England to trial £1600 universal basic income scheme for first time

There are approximately 28,500 affected current and former employees with an average of six leave days in total that have been incorrectly deducted from affected employees over this 13 year period. 

Initial investigations also suggest that OZ Minerals was affected by a similar leave deduction issue before being acquired by BHP in May 2023.

The company said the cost of solving the issue adds up to a whopping US$280 million pre tax (est £225m).

Employee mental health: A safety issue?

Employee mental health: A safety issue?

Is poor mental health putting your employees at higher risk of workplace accidents? In the post-pandemic workplace, mental health has become more important than ever as burnout, stress, and anxiety continue to take a significant toll on workers everywhere.

Often linked to mental health and wellbeing concerns, work-related incidents can physically and financially harm both the employee and the business. Unfortunately, the high levels of stigma around mental health and low or no access to/awareness of relevant benefits intensify this risk, particularly in male-dominated sectors (construction, manufacturing and transportation) and businesses where most workers are very young and part-time (retail).

Wherever your team is working from—on-site, in the field, in the office, or remote, supporting mental health and creating a psychologically safe workplace are essential to employee wellbeing and on-the-job safety.

Download the quick guide to learn:

  • Ways stress may be impacting your workforce

  • Which sectors are at higher risk for mental-health-related safety issues

  • Why barriers and stigma may be affecting access to support

  • How to make your approach to employee mental health proactive and inclusive

Show more
Show less
Download Guide

In a statement, Geraldine Slattery, BHP’s President for Australia said: “We are sorry to all current and former employees impacted by these errors. This is not good enough and falls short of the standards we expect at BHP. 

“We are working to rectify and remediate these issues, with interest, as quickly as possible.”

BHP said it was in the process of contacting affected current and former employees regarding remediation as soon as possible, and that a dedicated hotline and website would be established to provide assistance. 

The firm has also self-reported to the nation’s Fair Work Ombudsman.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.

Join now

You might also like

England to trial £1600 universal basic income scheme for first time
'Compelling reasons' | England to trial £1600 universal basic income scheme for first time
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What's the average salary of a US worker in 2023?
High demand | What's the average salary of a US worker in 2023?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Young LGBT+ staff earning less than straight peers
Pay disparity | Young LGBT+ staff earning less than straight peers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

A peek into HR at the international fashion retailer
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Primark | A peek into HR at the international fashion retailer

  • Column
  • 8 mins read
How do we determine a job's value?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

People power | How do we determine a job's value?

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
How WFH has changed HR's wellbeing delivery
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Help in the hybrid era | How WFH has changed HR's wellbeing delivery

  • News
  • 3 mins read
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?