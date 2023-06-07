61% of leaders think AI will replace HR. Are they right?

In the era of rapid technological advancements, the integration of artificial intelligence has undoubtedly brought about significant changes across the globe.

From writing and art to administrative tasks, AI has made its presence felt. In some cases, AI seems to be completing work to the quality levels expected of humans, but in a lightning-fast timeframe.

And this raises many existential questions for the world, but especially how we work. The question that many of our audience may be asking now is, will HR succumb to the dominion of AI?

What the data tells us

To answer this question, let’s look at some data. Recent research from Personio revealed an intriguing trend. It indicated that 61% of business leaders believe that AI will eventually take over the HR department. That’s the vast majority of the people who, outside of the HR department, probably know it best. That’s shocking.