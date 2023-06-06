We need to normalise talking about menstruation in the workplace, period

For many people with a uterus, period pains are something experienced for multiple days twelve times a year.

Despite studies that show many workers suffer from period pain, two-thirds of them have never taken time off because of it, this includes 40% who regularly get pain so bad that it impacts their ability to work effectively.

Having a period can affect your ability to work, so it doesn’t make sense not to recognise it in the workplace. Beyond period pains, going through menstruation has a myriad of other potential side effects and symptoms including backaches, headaches and bloating. In a survey, 84% of women said they wanted to see leave for Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS), which can manifest as mood swings, irritability, and in some cases depression, implemented into UK law.

Another survey shows that one in 10 women have quit their jobs due to menopause symptoms, which can include hot flushes, insomnia and mood changes, forcing experts to say women are experiencing ‘unnecessary misery’ and called for workplace adjustments to be made. In response, the British Standards Institute (BSI) launched guidelines to help firms with practical adjustments to better accommodate those facing symptoms associated with menstruation or menopause. Although this is a step in the right direction, more needs to be done to encourage businesses to normalise conversations around menstruation and enable workers to take time off if needed.

Because of the stigma around periods, workers have felt discouraged to take time off work even when they’re suffering from it. As if women needed anything else to stunt their career trajectory. A person’s biology shouldn’t be a reason they aren’t doing well at work, and it’s up to HR practitioners to accommodate and be inclusive when it comes to menstrual health. Even though prudish attitudes towards it have been around forever, we can’t get complacent in not acknowledging that a lack of education and inclusivity upholds discrimination.

Not recognising something that biologically impacts a section of society is discriminatory in its nature. This mixed with the fact that those who decide to have children are given a disproportionate amount of maternity leave compared to men, which also disrupts women's careers, indicates that sexism is a part of the fabric of the professional work. Because those who have a uterus are at a professional disadvantage, while these nuanced forms of discrimination are mindlessly accepted as the norm.