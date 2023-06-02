Microaggressive behaviour demeans, humiliate and insults those on the receiving end, it highlights unconscious biases and and unlike overt hostile behaviour can be easily missed, dismissed or ignored. What should leaders be looking out for and how should it be dealt with?

The workplace isn’t swarming with toxic people and most microaggressions are usually unintentional and addressing them should be part of regular conversations, offering everyone some self-reflection and the opportunity to explore how and why we think the way we do.