Fired employee's anger as ex-boss asks for work updates - is this a grey area?

A fired worker has been left angry and shocked after his ex-manager messaged him asking for work updates after his contract had already been terminated.

The confused ex-worker posted a screenshot of his interaction with his previous employer on Reddit, with the caption ‘I’m still in shock’, showing a message from the boss saying: “Good morning, did you create an order for this week, or an inventory?” To which the bewildered ex-employee responded: “I’m confused. Was my position eliminated or not?"

The previous boss then went on to explain that the worker’s role at the company had indeed been terminated but he needed some information from him regarding work, explaining: “...but you did inventory and prepped an order on Sunday, was wondering where it was if at all.”

To this message, the now disgruntled ex-employee replied: “Bless your heart. You don’t fire someone and still contact them to ask questions about the job because you don’t know.” Is the ex-worker right to be shocked that his former employer contacted him regarding his previous role?

An etiquette grey area?

Of course, there is no clear right or wrong in this situation and the etiquette around speaking to an ex-employee can be different based on the situation at-hand. If an ex-worker isn’t with your company anymore because they’ve found a new job, have retired or decided they want to go into a different industry, you may still be on good terms with them and so asking about work updates after they’ve left wouldn’t necessarily be a faux pas.

But firing someone is very different, and the chances are that this worker won’t be feeling too sweet about the ordeal. The termination of their contract can be for a multitude of reasons, and not all of them will be bad, but communicating with a fired worker after they’ve left could leave them feeling disgruntled – which could have negative ramifications for the company in the long-term.

Many experts suggest that the only time employers should contact ex-workers is to retrieve company property that hasn’t been returned, only then is it legitimate to be annoying if an ex-employee isn’t responding to you. This could even lead to significant data breaches if there is important information on the device.

In an article from the Society of HR Management, Isabel Crosby, an attorney with DLA Piper explains: "The area where I see employee ghosting causing the most headaches occurs when the employee has retained something he or she shouldn't have kept."

Depending on your relationship, you may want to reach out and show support to the worker even after they leave. But ultimately, you never know what a disgruntled ex-employee is capable of, and it’s probably best to avoid any potential conflict by keeping communication to a minimum. Ultimately, that person doesn’t work for your organisation anymore, so shouldn’t have to be subject to giving updates.