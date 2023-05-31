Suicide prevention charity presents workplace mental health charter to Parliament

A suicide prevention charity has presented MPs with a workplace charter designed to give firms of all sizes guidance on supporting their employees' mental health.

Baton of Hope, which aims to be the UK’s largest suicide prevention charity, presented its Workplace Charter to MPs in Westminster.

Baton of Hope has achieved staggering traction in less than a year since its foundation and was granted full Charity Commission status earlier this month. Over 120 MPs have already pledged to support the Charity in becoming the biggest suicide prevention initiative in the UK, and sponsors already include major organisations such as Alstom, Natwest, Savills, Starbucks, TFL and Westfield Health.

Its Workplace Charter is a comprehensive guide for companies of all sizes to support the mental wellbeing of their employees, and make suicide awareness, support and prevention a workplace priority. It has been compiled by a team that consists of corporate, public and voluntary sector representatives, and is endorsed and signed off by leading clinicians in the field of suicide prevention. As Baton of Hope strives towards its ultimate vision of a zero suicide society, the Charter will provide employers with frameworks to educate their workforces and establish a healthy, non-stigmatising culture around the subject.

The parliament event was sponsored by Dean Russell, MP for Watford, whose message of H.O.P.E. – ‘Help one person everyday’ – was a key component of his election manifesto. Furthermore, his pledge to train 1,000 local people in mental health first aid (MHFA), as part of a campaign to transform mental wellbeing in his constituency, has already been achieved – 18 months ahead of his proposed delivery date. Russell now has a Bill passing through the House of Commons for MHFA to be made part of first aid training requirements.

Dean Russell, MP for Watford, commented: “The workplace plays a crucial part in our mental health and there is a clear need for guidance on how organisations can better support their greatest asset, their people. As I have said before, if suicide were a virus we’d be on the hunt for a vaccine and if loneliness were a disease we would be trying to find a cure. We can achieve this by working together. That’s why I fully support the Baton of Hope in its mission to empower businesses, leaders and employees with cultures that promote openness and a sense of safety to talk about mental health and suicide.”

The Charter has also been endorsed by Rory O’Connor, Professor of Health Psychology at the University of Glasgow and, as President of the International Association for Suicide Prevention, a world leader on suicide research and prevention. Prof O’Connor said, “Employers have a crucial role to play in suicide prevention. I commend this charter encouraging employers to approach this crisis with all the attention it deserves.”

Managing stress in the workplace Nearly 9 in 10 employees report that work-related stress negatively impacts their mental health. Left unchecked, high levels of stress can lead to burnout, presenteeism and absenteeism, and turnover. Is your organisation doing enough to ensure your teams are equipped with the skills and resources they need to manage stress? Learn more about how stress is hurting your people and your organisation, and how you can support your workforce. In this content hub, you will learn: How to identify the signs of stress

Methods to prevent workplace burnout & recognise at-risk employees

5 simple ways to use time off to rest, reset and recover from stress Show more Show less Download Toolkit

Also in attendance was Dr Alex George, the former Love Island star, who was appointed UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador in February 2021. In this position he is playing an important role in shaping policy on improving mental health support and using his clinical expertise and personal experience to provide input and feedback to government on what more can be done.

Dr Alex, who has agreed to be an ambassador for Baton of Hope, added: “I am delighted to support this fantastic initiative that will bring support to the millions of people who are suffering in silence. Whether it’s carrying the physical Baton or spreading the message of hope to our colleagues, friends and loved ones, we are all in this together.”

Baton of Hope was founded by Mike McCarthy, whose son Ross battled depression for a decade before taking his own life in 2021. Ross left behind a young son, a fiancée, and a heartfelt request that his family campaign for better mental health support and Mike is committed to honouring this final wish.

Mike McCarthy, Founder of Baton of Hope, added: “The hope – and I use that word deliberately since ours is ultimately a message of hope – is that businesses up and down the country will see the critical need for guidance around suicide prevention and support, that they’ll discuss it openly, and that this can be the catalyst for real change. The Charter has been designed to do the hard work for you, so that key principles are available to any organisation, global, national, regional, large or small. The Charter will be maintained on the Baton of Hope website and our team will continue to evolve and improve it as research and new clinical guidance in this area progresses.

“The team and I are grateful to all our partners and sponsors, especially Dean for championing the cause in Westminster, as we highlight the vitally important role that employers can play as we strive for a zero suicide society.”

From June 25 onwards – the charity’s Baton, its iconic device that serves as a unifying symbol for the campaign, will embark on a nationwide tour. The Baton, made by Thomas Lyte, goldsmiths and silversmiths to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and makers of the Emirates FA Cup and Rugby World Cup’s Webb Ellis Trophy, will bring the message of hope to 12 towns and cities across the UK, before culminating in a trip to Downing Street on Thursday 6th July.

Organisations will be invited to formally sign up to the Workplace Charter in Autumn 2023.