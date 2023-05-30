Gym worker wins £9m in toxic culture lawsuit - does it only take one 'bad egg'?

A personal trainer has won a lawsuit of $11.3m (£9m) following claims that the gym she worked for had a ‘toxic atmosphere’ which led to her being sacked after calling out racist and sexist behaviour.

The trainer, Röbynn Europe, oversaw a group of 15 employees at Equinox gym in the US when, she claims, a white employee started to make her feel uncomfortable by repeatedly making inappropriate comments about black women’s bodies. Europe, a black woman, felt that the reason for the taunting was largely to do with the fact that she was senior to the other employee.

As a result, Europe filed a lawsuit shortly after being let go, alleging that the company retaliated against her for calling out racist and sexist behaviour.

The company initially said Europe was fired for being late 47 times over 11 months, leading to her claim of retaliation being dismissed by a judge. But the case continued around the race and gender issues and Europe was awarded the heft sum in damages, including claims that her experience caused “substantial emotional distress”, demoralised her and worsened her bulimia.

In a message to CBS News, the company expressed it disagreed with the outcome of the case: "This is a case of termination for performance related to attendance, and nothing more. [W]e vehemently disagree with the jury's finding, as well as the unjust and excessive award, and have filed a motion seeking to have the judge overturn the jury's decision."

It only takes one bad egg

When you imagine how a toxic work culture begins, you might assume there are a myriad of complex factors that drive this toxicity, and you would be right in thinking this. But sometimes, a toxic work environment can come about from a single ‘bad egg’ in the company – one person who creates an air of negativity, or in worse cases, discrimination and harassment.

It shouldn’t be underestimated the negative impact of a single toxic worker in your organisation. A Harvard Business School study refers to these 'bad eggs' as ‘toxic workers’, saying they often engage in behaviour that is harmful to the people in the organisation, or the organisation itself. This can manifest in obvious overt behaviours, but can also exist in more subtle ways too.

You never really know what an employee is going to be like until they’ve joined your business, and even after some time has passed, bad behaviour can go unnoticed. Many executives speak of the perils of recruiting the wrong people and facing potentially devastating or expensive consequences – illustrating the importance of patient and diligent recruitment. As American leadership author and speaker Simon Sinek once said: “Leadership is absolutely about inspiring action, but it is also about guarding against mis-action.”