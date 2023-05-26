Worker imitates cyber criminal to blackmail employer

A UK worker has been convicted of imitating a cyber criminal during a ransomware attack to blackmail his employer into sending the ransom money to him instead.

The convicted employee, who worked as an IT Security Analyst at the Oxford-based company, saw a window of opportunity to take advantage of his employer when the business was hit by a genuine ransomware attack from a cyber criminal.

As part of the attack, the cyber criminal demanded the company’s executives make a payment directly to them. But because of his IT-focused role in the business, the worker was a part of the attack’s internal investigation, and was able to access private emails and change the payment address in the message from the cyber criminal to trick his boss into sending him the money instead.

The worker also created an almost identical email address to the original attacker so that he could pressure the employer into making the payment.

The worker denied involvement before confessing to the crime and pleading guilty at a court hearing – unauthorised computer access can give someone a sentence of up to two years, while blackmail can lead to a sentence of 14 years. The employee is yet to hear his sentence.

Employees the a company's biggest threat

There could have been a myriad of reasons this worker was so willing to betray the trust of his employer. A lack of loyalty towards a boss is at the heart of this case, but even if you have the healthiest company culture and reports of high levels of worker happiness, you can’t always predict someone in your firm deceiving you.

This makes internal education around cyber safety much more important – and there ought to be checks and balances even within your IT team so that no person has too much authority and access. This isn’t always easy in a smaller sized business where there are fewer actors.

But with the knowledge that people are generally ignorant about cyber safety, it’s good to have simple things that workers do often to prevent such a breach. This is especially important if you’re a remote company, as cyber criminals have more gateways to accessing your information through multiple locations!

Simple things include having multifactor authentication, strong passwords that get changed regularly, anti-virus and malware protection, not keeping data for longer than needed and educating staff about suspicious emails.

Martin Lauer, founder and chief executive of tech provider The One Point, says employees are the weak link in an organisation’s cyber security. He explains:

“Someone hacking in through a firewall makes for great television but most of the time cyber security incidents start by an action by an unsuspecting employee allowing a risk into the network, this could be as simple as clicking on a link in an email or opening an attachment.”

“With many cyber risks coming from human error, a key aspect of improving an organisations’ cybersecurity is prevention through training and awareness. Email is the biggest area that cyber criminals can exploit employees through phishing scams. There’s software that enables you to send a spoof but safe email, and it’ll alert IT or the MSP when someone clicks on it so that you can educate them about what they’ve done wrong.”