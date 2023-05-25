Skills development soars when staff are office based, so should we all return?

In the modern workplace, remote work has become the new norm. Yes, many businesses are now asking staff to return to the office for at least some of the working week, but for the majority, remote work is here to stay.

While being remote offers undeniable advantages, such as increased flexibility and improved work-life balance, it may not offer everything employees need out of working life. This is especially true for younger workers who still have significant development to achieve. For this group, being away from the office could actually become a pretty significant disadvantage.

The findings of a recent study revealed that remote workers spend 25% less time on skill-building activities, compared to their office counterparts. While this data highlights the potential impact of remote work on learning, it’s essential to consider a balanced perspective on the matter.

Firstly, that’s not actually as dramatic as it sounds. This isn’t because development is still a key part of working structures. In fact, the opposite is true. People seemingly spend very little time developing their skills. The WFH research study, which surveyed over 2,400 adults, found that professionals working from the office dedicated approximately 15 additional minutes per week to professional development. To reiterate, the difference here is just 15 minutes.

Some other aspects of development are slightly more significantly affected. For example, office-based workers spent 40 more minutes each week mentoring others and 25 additional minutes in formal training compared to remote workers.

When workers have limited time to spend on their own development, these small sessions do add up, and many HR leaders may therefore conclude that more time in the office is vital. However, it’s important to recognise the evolving nature of work.

The study shouldn’t lead HR practitioners to conclude that staff should spend more time in the office. It should instead highlight that, in a world where remote working is now an expectation, development opportunities should be more easily available for remote staff. HR needs to adapt learning strategies to be inclusive of all structures, including remote work.

HR can do this by leveraging online learning platforms, building or adapting centralised LMS systems and, above all promoting a learning culture. A business may have the best technology going, but if they don’t promote the value of developing skills, this investment will be an expensive mistake.

And this isn’t just HR’s problem. It’s essential that all leaders, line managers and staff are bought in. Instead of confining responsibility for L&D within a single department, organisations should encourage a shared ethos and collective drive towards organisational goals. Regularly reviewing the development tools available at all levels and standardising content can help ensure that training remains engaging for both new and experienced employees.

And for those worried about collaboration, the reality is that the evolution of the workplace has been ongoing for quite some time. As impromptu conversations and in-person interactions decrease with remote work, organisations must find alternative ways to foster collaboration and agile ways of working.

Again, the answers here is embracing new technologies and virtual communication tools, which can bridge the gap between remote and office-based employees, enabling knowledge exchange and mentorship opportunities.

Ultimately, there is of course still a place in modern working structures for the office. The data here speaks for itself; many staff do find it easier to learn and collaborate in person. However, this doesn’t mean that remote working is broken. It’s inevitable that businesses must embrace remote, hybrid or flexible structure.

And, a hybrid approach that combines the best aspects of remote work and office collaboration will pave the way for a thriving workforce and a future-oriented learning ecosystem.