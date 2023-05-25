Pregnant worker saw own job advertised online before she was sacked

A pregnant worker was stunned to see her own job being advertised online shortly before she was sacked, an employment tribunal has heard.

Sintija Gaikniece was dismissed from her position at VPZ, a vape shop in Forfar, Scotland, last June after bosses told her that customers had complained about her behaviour.

Gaikniece, who was pregnant at the time and has since given birth, was wary of the fact that no evidence was presented to her of customer complaints, and her suspicions were raised further when she later discovered that the company had posted a job advertisement to replace her before she had been sacked.

According to the legal proceedings, Gaikniece began working for the company in January 2022, and learned she was pregnant just a fortnight into her employment. She told the Record that bosses had promised to discuss maternity arrangements but the discussions never took place, she said.

Believing that the business had plotted to get rid of her to avoid paying for maternity leave, she launched an employment tribunal appeal, winning the legal proceedings and £17,500 in compensation.

Speaking to the Daily Record newspaper, Gaikniece said: “I don’t think they wanted someone gone for so long on maternity leave and to have to pay me while I was off. So I think they came up with a reason to fire me and they had a job advert ready to replace me.”

She went on: “At the end of June I had a probationary meeting with my boss, who said he had had complaints about my customer attitude.

“He didn’t tell me what it was, just that I hadn’t passed my probation and that I could leave now if I wanted. That was that. I went home and signed on for Universal Credit.”

A spokesperson for VPZ said: “VPZ is the UK’s leading vaping retailer employing over 450 people throughout the country. As one of the country’s fastest growing companies, we have developed an inclusive culture that enables all of our people to develop and thrive.

“We are committed to equal opportunities and have a leading paternity and maternity policy that is providing benefits and flexibility to staff across our growing retail network.

"We respect and will follow the judgement of the tribunal. However we are appealing the decision and due to ongoing legal proceedings we cannot comment any further on the case.”

One in four expectant mothers concerned about telling employers

More than one in four (26%) expectant mothers feel reluctant to share their pregnancy news due to fear of the stigma they may face from colleagues and managers, according to new research.

And the study, from Culture Shift, shows that this jumped to almost half (46%) for those who had been in employment for less than six months when they fell pregnant.

In fact, pregnancy and maternity discrimination was the fifth most common discrimination claim from 2020 to 2021.

The claims were based on mostly the following subject matters:

Sham redundancies

Offensive comments to pregnant employees

Failure to implement flexible working options

Being overlooked for promotion

Are there laws to prevent maternity discrimination?

In the UK, there are laws to some extent to protect individuals during their pregnancy period.

The most common and implemented law is the Protected Period.

The Protected Period is under the Equality Act 2010. This period covers the start of when a woman’s pregnancy begins and ends. It also states that if the woman has the right to ordinary and additional maternity leave, the protected period will be at the end of the additional maternity leave period or (if earlier) when she returns to work after pregnancy.

In February 2023, Parliament approved a Private Members’ Bill from Labour MP Dan Jarvis, which extended the legal rights of an employee from the moment they notify their employer that they’re pregnant, up to 18 months after they give birth.

The Barnsley Central MP said the proposal would help "tens of thousand of women pushed out of the workforce every year simply for being pregnant".

The bill, titled the Protection from Redundancy (Pregnancy and Family Leave) Bill has also been passed by the House of Lords and is currently awaiting Royal Assent before it officially becomes a law.

Research reveals a worrying case

While there are laws in the UK to protect pregnant employees, research reveals that maternity discrimination prevails in the UK.

According to research from Culture Shift, more than one in five (21%) know someone who has faced maternity discrimination at work, while one in eight (12%) have experienced maternity discrimination themselves.

Gemma McCall, the Co-Founder and CEO of Culture Shift, said: “Society assumes all women will become mothers- and yet, we don’t like it when they get pregnant and we employ them.”

Research also suggests that more than one in four (26%) expectant mothers feel reluctant to share their pregnancy news due to fear of the stigma they may face from colleagues and managers.

McCall, comments: “All of a sudden, this societal expectation we’ve been pushing onto them since birth becomes an inconvenience and so, it’s no surprise that 1 in 4 expectant mothers hide their pregnancy.”

Lead Evangelist EMEA of Snowflake, Eva Murray, puts forth: “We face so many expectations, no matter how we decide to live our lives. I’ve heard a friend once question whether a colleague of his should be promoted given she wanted a family.”

Also, Gav Winter, CEO of RapidSpike, states: “I’ve 100% heard senior people say that we shouldn’t employ women when they are childbearing age (settled, just married were the key ‘tells’ so I was told). I was disgusted.”

The comments and research reveal a common theme against pregnant individuals which is that indeed maternity discrimination is present in many businesses and various industries.

Maternity discrimination is a reality and to state otherwise would be denying the truth of what pregnant women witness within their workforce.

It’s vital to recognise the troubles that pregnant individuals can already face. Don’t add or reinforce maternity discrimination against an employee.