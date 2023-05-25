Deloitte worker praised Hitler's 'charismatic qualities' in bizarre LinkedIn post

Deloitte has sacked an employee who praised Adolf Hitler’s “charismatic qualities” and claimed “we should all learn from him” in a LinkedIn post.

Neerabh Mehrotra, an associate director in Deloitte’s Risk Advisory department, penned a “Friday Inspiration” post in which he stated the infamous dictator had “several charismatic qualities" that professionals could learn from, having read “The Dark Charisma of Adolf Hitler.”

The book was written by award-winning historian and documentarian Laurence Rees, providing an historical insight to “examine the nature of Hitler's appeal and reveal the role his unique 'charisma' played in his success”, as per publisher Penguin.

However, Mehrotra appears to have completely misread the context of the book.

A “charismatic visionary” and “massive action taker” were among Hitler’s traits that Mehrotra lauded in his post.

“If you search him on Google, it will say he was an autocratic leader, very egocentric, un-empathic, ruthless, aggressive, tough-minded, in fact many people believed that he was a psycho and needed a medical assistant”, he wrote.

“However”, he went on, “there are several charismatic qualities he had, and we should all learn from him”.

Among the character traits that Mehrotra pointed out were:

Charismatic visionary

Magnetic speaker

Extremely confident

Very intellectual

Massive action taker

Stunningly, he signed off his ‘inspirational’ post with: “As the Nazis salute says, ‘Heil Hitler!’”, accompanied by a black & white image of Nazi party members performing a Sieg Heil salute in front of Hitler.

The post was swiftly deleted after it attracted an unsurprising backlash.

Mehrotra later posted an apology, claiming to have had “no intention to hurt anyone’s feelings” but admitted that he “should have been more careful.”

“I would also like to clarify that this was my personal opinion, and it has nothing to do with my race, religion, country or the organizations I am associated with at the moment or in the past,” he added.

Deloitte has since confirmed that Mehrotra is no longer with the company.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “The views on social media expressed by the individual, who joined our organization [sic] last month, are not aligned with our shared values and violate our internal policies. This individual no longer works for Deloitte India.”

Social media posts

Look, we’re not here to tell you what to do if an employee writes a public testimonial to a genocidal maniac. If you’re in any doubt what to do in that situation, you probably shouldn’t be in HR.

Perhaps the one practical thing HR departments can learn from this controversy, is that the employee (somehow) didn’t realise his social media post was inappropriate, and this can be something of a grey area for employees – although again, for the avoidance of doubt, nobody should be in any doubt about the tone-deafness of a post praising Adolf Hitler.

Katie Johnston, Senior Associate at law firm Lewis Silkin previously spoke to HR Grapevine about why staff should exercise caution when using personal social media accounts.

Johnston explained: “They may find themselves subject to disciplinary proceedings or even dismissed from their employment if their employer construes a post as inappropriate and/or that it poses a risk to the employer’s reputation.

“This is regardless of whether a post relates to their employer, or whether it was posted during their working hours."

The legal expert added: “Cases will be assessed by the Employment Tribunal on a case-by-case basis. However, employers are more likely to succeed in establishing that the dismissal was lawful where the employee’s (albeit personal) account is accessible by the public and where there is a link to the employer, for example, where the employer’s name is mentioned, the employee is wearing their work uniform or they have work colleagues as connections."

To prevent problems from occurring, Johnston said that employers should have “a robust and up-to-date social media policy in place”.

She explained: “[This should set] out clear parameters for staff use of social media, including personal use outside of work, and ideally examples of where posts may cross the line so there can be no doubt.

“The policy should state that misuse of social media by staff may amount to gross misconduct, which could lead to immediate dismissal,” Johnston concluded.